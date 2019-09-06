1&1 IONOS launches new team collaboration app, Group Chat by Spike

Group Chat by Spike allows users to leverage the power of email and combine it with the productivity of chat by centralizing the tools needed for collaboration in the workplace, all of which can be managed through a single app. The Group Chat application bundles a variety of collaboration tools in one workplace, including messaging, video, and phone calling capabilities and allows users to access and manage all of their business and personal email accounts with an email-based messenger interface.

The application works with users‘ existing email accounts and can be used by anyone, both internally in a business and externally with any client, vendor or supplier regardless if they use Spike. Users integrate their calendars, have full searchability of their email accounts, and several other enhanced collaboration features.

Like WhatsApp, but with email / © AndroidPIT

“It’s part of our mission to provide our customers with the most cutting-edge products. When we discovered that Spike was developing a groundbreaking Conversation Email, we immediately thought that this was a perfect fit for our existing email solution,” said Achim Weiss, CEO of 1&1 IONOS. "Group Chat by Spike combines the convenience of messaging and collaboration tools with the familiarity of email, allowing our customers to maximize their productivity.”

“1&1 IONOS is trailblazing the hosting space in offering modern communication for businesses. They are a natural strategic partner for us because they understand the future of the workspace,” said Dvir Ben-Aroya, co-founder and CEO at Spike. “Group Chat by Spike gives 1&1 IONOS customers direct access to a collaborative workspace for their businesses.”

Group Chat by Spike is available at no cost from 1&1 IONOS for anyone to use. Users who download Group Chat by Spike through 1&1 IONOS will also receive a special offering that includes the ability to maintain up to 100,000 searchable messages and up to 10 group chats.