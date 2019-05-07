23 smartphones!? New Android 10 Q beta arrives with some juicy news

During the opening keynote of Google I/O 2019, the American search giant presented some of the news that will come with the next version of Android. The third beta of Android 10 Q is already available for download for all owners of Pixel smartphones and not only...

The lucky owners of Pixel smartphones have already been able to try the first two betas of the next version of Android, for now still called Android Q. Now Google has opened the third beta to 21 different smartphones (and later on Pixel 3a and 3a XL), more than twice as much as last year:

Asus Zenfone 5z

Essential PH-1

HMD Global Nokia 8.1

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8

OnePlus 6T

Oppo Reno

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27, NEX S, NEX A

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Mi 9

Innovation

Google has decided to start its chat about Android Q by talking about its ecosystem. There are more than 180 manufacturers of Android devices and many of the new technologies implemented on smartphones around the world have seen the light thanks to Android smartphones.

This year, according to Google, many manufacturers will present the first folding smartphones (see Huawei Mate X and maybe Samsung Galaxy Fold) and Google is committed to supporting them from the first moment with Android Q and App Continuity. Support for 5G connectivity is also integrated into Android Q.

The 5G is one of the hot topics of 2019. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

One of the most interesting features that will come to light with Android Q is the system-wide adaptation of YouTube's Live caption function. This function allows you to transcribe in real time any type of audio coming from video streams, even from personal videos and not only online. Live caption will work thanks to an archive of just 80MB and Google promises that no audio stream will ever leave your smartphone.

You can watch the videos on the metro without disturbing the people next to you! / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Google has also improved the Smart Reply function. All messaging applications are now able to suggest you not only the answers they consider most appropriate but also a number of options related to the message you have received. Did a friend send you an address to find you at a dinner party? Among the various Smart Replies displayed in the notification, you will see a button to open Google Maps directly to the address you received. All without going through the messaging app. All these predictions also take place offline.

Nopn only text and emoji, also other types of action will be present! / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Even the long-awaited dark theme will arrive in Android Q. However, Google did not show any images but we will download the new beta as soon as it is available to show you the function closest to you.

Security and privacy

The American company has taken several minutes in trying to convince us (and convince you) of how safe Android is. Of course, the security features in Android are many, varied and some are even unique to the Google operating system. Big G even called itself "ahead of the competition". As the world's most popular smartphone operating system, however, it's also the preferred target of attackers and there are more security threats than the competition, just like PCs and Macs...

Some of the security features of Android. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

However, Google will not stop working on the security of Android. In addition to taking the "Privacy" item to the next level in system settings, new features will be introduced regarding device localization and app permissions.

The company is also committed to delivering security updates faster. From Android Q, smartphones can be updated in the background, via OTA and without annoying reboots.

Digital Wellbeing

An important part of Android Q will also be the improvement of services dedicated to digital well-being. According to Google, 90% of users who have set timers for the use of their apps have, to date, respected the limit that have set themselves and the use of smartphones at night has been reduced by 27% by those who use the Wind Down function.

With Android Q will be launched the new voice Focus mode that will also reach all Android Pie smartphones that have the application Digital Wellbeing. The feature allows you to block the most annoying and distracting apps so you don't lose focus on what you're doing. The update is coming this fall.

Parental control reaches the Android Settings. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Many parents use parental control functions and Google knows that (of course). That's why he decided to include parental controls directly in the Android Q settings with a welcome addition to the timers of "controlled" smartphones. Bonus time will allow you to donate to the kids extra time to use on their favorite apps, before the lock down starts again as set by the parent.

What do you think about this new version of Android that focuses on digital security and well-being?