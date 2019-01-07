5 must-try apps to download this week

Every weekend, we prepare a selection and new and updated apps for you to enjoy. These gems of the Play Store have recommended by our editors and community. This week's selection has some interesting options for news junkies, a fast lightweight browser, a better way to organize your photos and a cool new free game. Let's see which apps made the cut!

Memoria Photo Gallery

Memoria Photo Gallery is a gallery app that offers several advantages of the typical barebones gallery that comes with stock Android or the manufacturer UI. Aside from the attractive customizable design, it lets you group and organize your photos, for example in a special favorites section, or in a 'vault' to protect certain images from prying eyes if you have to lend your smartphone. The standard free app is ad-supported, but you can stop ads by purchasing the pro version for 99 cents.

Why not jazz up your photo gallery? / © Memoria Gallery

WakingNews Alarm Clock

What if alarm clock, but with news? This is a question that was, let's face it, answered by the radio alarm clocks of yesteryear, but this time with a more modern twist. With this app from Yahoo you can set alarms that, instead of ringtones, instead deliver audio news from sources such as HuffPost, Yahoo Sports, Engadget and so on. Naturally, you can select the kind of content you want at different times throughout the day to suit your taste and routine.

Set the news to be read out to you from the moment you wake up. / © Yahoo

Feedly Classic

You may already know about Feedly, a very popular RSS feed aggregator. An update has recently changed the design of the application, giving it a slightly more modern look, but this change, as usually, annoyed many users who find the old design more attractive. Now they can choose: Feedly Classic offers the old-school design while the standard Feedly application keeps the new design.

Feedly may have moved on, but you don't have to. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

Mint Browser

Although its name does not indicate it in any way, this web browser was developed by Xiaomi. The Chinese tech company has decided to tackle the difficult browser market by offering us a small, lightweight and ad-free application (at least for the moment). In terms of functionalities, we find all the expected functionalities as well as a voice control system, but in practice, there is nothing that really allows it to take the lead over the competition. The application will evolve over time, maybe Xiaomi has some surprises in store for us.

A new fast and lightweight choice of browser. / © Xiaomi

Light-It Up

Here we have an interesting casual game from the same team that gave us Run Sausage Run, one of our favorites from last year. The objective is to color all in all the geometric shapes, bringing some light to a dark world. To do this, you have two options: use the stick figure you control to jump on it, or have them touch the shapes that you have already colored. The game requires some reflexes and a minimum of attention, making it an attractive time-killer on the go. The first levels are simple but the difficulty increases as you play on, of course.

An addictive casual game. / © AndroidPIT

Have you discovered any great apps recently? Let us know in the comments!