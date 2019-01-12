5 new apps worth a look this week

As every week, we present you once again our list of applications and games worth your time. The list is the result of the collaboration of our editors and our community. Here is our selection of games and apps that you shouldn't miss!

It's not hard to guess what this app is about: it is intended for David Bowie fans. It immerses you in the world of the famous singer in augmented reality - you will find songs, videos, photos, drawings and paintings... This Sony application is not free of charge, which can be a problem for some people, but it's definitely worth it for the die hard Bowie fans among you.

Inspired by classic tactical role-playing games on console, S4GE will be fun for fans of Final Fantasy Tactics or Fire Emblem Heroes. Think turn-based battles played on a fixed grid, and you are getting close to what this game is all about. It’s still in beta at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that it is not still a lot of strategy RPG fun. We don't know when the full version will be coming out yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear something.

Pop Slice

Pop Slice is a game in which you have to distribute pizza slices. There are six plates, each of which can accommodate six portions (of different shapes), and it is up to you to decide from which plate the next portion will arrive. When a plate is full, i.e. when a pizza is full, it is eaten and the plate is empty again, as well as the plates next to it. The goal is, of course, to fill the plates and pass the levels. When there is no room in any plate for a new slice of pizza, it's game over! It's a matter of luck... and strategy. The only drawback is that video ads are sometimes too long, which can be quite annoying.

Lost, but still so close to the goal... © ANDROIDPIT

Coloroma

First of all, we have to note that this game is not published yet, so it is possible that you may encounter bugs or some small technical problems. That being said, let's get to the heart of the matter: this puzzle game is interesting because under its childish look there are some traps. The objective is to color a drawing by placing the dots of color on the appropriate parts - but be careful, once you have colorized an element, you cannot go over it with another color! While the game is generally quite childish, some levels are more difficult than others.

Which color to start with? ANDROIDPIT © ANDROIDPIT

Lemmings

Maybe you've heard of Lemmings, a PC game that was released in the early 1990s. Nostalgic people such as myself are happy to meet these little men of indeterminate nature but easily recognizable by their green hair. The concept has not changed: you have to help them go home using different functions. On the other hand, in-app purchases totally spoil the picture, but it will still appeal to some fans.