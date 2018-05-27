Five fantastic new apps for you to try this week

How dull would our smartphones be without apps? There's always new content arriving on the Play Store with the potential to change your life, so we've taken the liberty of rounding up the best new and updated apps for you! This week, we have apps to help with home design, pet care, sleep, gaming and photo slideshows!

I have heard of PETYA. You too? 50 50 998 participants

Homestyler Interior Design & Decorating Ideas

Buying furniture online can be nerve-wracking, as what looks good in a picture might not be a great fit in reality. Before you make the investment, Homestyler wants to help you visualize what your purchase will look like in your home.

Try before you buy. / © AndroidPIT

To use Homestyler, you just need to snap a photo of your space to create a virtual fitting room in which you can experiment with colors, decorations and furniture from real brands. The app also suggests ideas and find inspiration from interior design projects and trends to inspire you.

Pet's Diary

We love our pets, and our pets love us, but we can't forget that we're also responsible for them, and that can be a challenge, especially if we have to fit caring for multiple animals into our busy lifestyles. That's where Pet's Diary comes in.

Pet's Diary makes taking care of animals easy. / © AndroidPIT

With this app, you can plan out activity for your pet (and get notifications to remind you) and keep a record so that you can stay on top of things. It's also a really handy way to present information to vets or petsitters.

Get it on the Play Store

Steam Link

Massively popular video game distribution platform Steam, has moved its Steam Link beaming service to mobile devices. Now you can to stream video games from the Steam library on your gaming PC to a mobile device on the same Wi-Fi network.

Stream Steam with this beam. / © Valve corp.

Although you still need to be reasonably close to your host PC, Steam Link means you can enjoy your favorite games from your mobile device on the sofa, or in bed, or wherever else in the house without having to rely on game developers making a mobile version of your favorite games. It also works with Steam-compatible controllers and Android TV.

Get it on the Play Store

Relax Melodies: Sleep Sounds

If you've ever stayed up tossing and turning at night, you know how a bad night's sleep can sometimes ruin your whole week. Thankfully, there are some handy apps to help with this and the popular Relax Melodies has been updated to further enhance your rest experience.

A wide variety of soothing sounds. / © Ipnos software

With various options such as white noise, ambient nature, running water and mediation music, you're likely to find something from Relax Melodies that can soothe your unrest.

MoShow Slideshow movie maker

Great for social media addicts who want a new way to make their profiles stand out, MoShow turns photos into fun slideshow videos. Perfect for creating interesting stories around your selfies, trips or other projects.