5 apps that are absolutely worth your while

75 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help. 1. Flamingo for Twitter Like Facebook, the Twitter app isn’t necessarily a favorite among users. If you’re a social media fan and you fancy a change, Flamingo is an alternative that I highly recommend. In short, it’s simple and user-friendly. You’ll never be lost if you're looking to carry out a particular action. The app is also extremely fast, unlike the official app, which often takes its time.



In terms of features, you'll have access to your Twitter feed and private messages. You’ll find customization options, as well as the option to use multiple accounts.





Tested Version: 1.10.4

File size: 9.52 MB

Compatibility: from Android 4.2

Price: $2.50 Flamingo for Twitter 2. quickReply Android Nougat brought with it some great new features, one of them being the ability to respond to a message directly from the notifications bar. While this feature is already available for some apps, unfortunately it’s still absent on others and, regrettably, many users are still waiting for the update. Luckily, the quickReply app allows you to access this feature.



quickReply works with all messaging apps (ironically, traditional SMS text messages aren’t included in that list of apps). Whether you use Skype, Telegram, Kik or any other messaging app, quickReply will allow you to reply to messages straight from the notifications bar.





Tested version: 3.30

File size: 3.97 MB

Compatibility: from Android 5.0

Price: free quickReply (chatHeads) 3. Giphy Giphy gives you the opportunity to communicate in another way. Using GIFs allows you to tell a story, or at least convey an idea, using an animated image. This concept is a pioneering idea in a time when communication is key. Opinion by Pierre Vitré I use GIFs more than emoticons What do you think? 50 50 20 participants Until now, Giphy was simply an extension that was available on Messenger. However, there has been a standalone app since May, allowing anyone to access the GIFs.



This app works in a similar way to the web version. It allows you to search for GIFs that correspond to the idea you want to convey and you can then share them on Twitter, Facebook Messenger, etc.



It’s impossible to be bored with Giphy. © ANDROIDPIT Tested version: 2.3.1

File size: 10.2 MB

Compatibility: from Android 4.0.3

Price: free 4.BlackBerry Hub You don’t need to buy a BlackBerry to use the BlackBerry apps. Android users can now take advantage of the BlackBerry Hub, which combines the user’s messaging accounts and social media networks into a single interface. It also offers a diary as well as password manager.



At the moment, some messaging apps aren’t compatible with the Hub, such as Telegram and Facebook Messenger, but on the whole, the experience is similar to that of the BlackBerry 10. Without a doubt, the missing options should be coming soon. A 30-day free trial version is available. After this period, you must choose between an ad-supported free option (on which some features will be missing) and a paid version with monthly payments.



