5 apps you've got to try this week

We've got 5 killer apps for you to try this week. Get hilarious weather reports, learn to code, make some beautiful videos for social media, race cars to your own tunes and watch the best videos on the Internet with these apps.

CARROT Weather

Carrot is a weather app with a touch of dark humor. Of course it has everything you want and expect of a weather app, including daily and hourly forecasts. The current weather is displayed along the top, and you can tap the funny weather report to get more details, as you can see in the right screenshot. In addition to twisted forecasts, the background scenery can be rather intriguing sometimes too.

CARROT Weather / © AndroidPIT

Get it on the Play Store.

Grasshopper: Learn to Code for Free

Grasshopper is an app for learning Javascript that's appropriate even for those who are completely new to coding. It's gamified and full of fun puzzles and quizzes, so it's painless to get started. As you can see in the screenshots below, there's not too much typing involved, so it's not difficult to do on a smartphone. Write your first JavaScript program in just minutes.

Grasshopper for JavaScript learning / © AndroidPIT

Get it on the Play Store.

Kruso Video Editor

Kruso is a video editor with creative stickers, filters, backgrounds and more, which you can use to make shareable videos for social media. You can choose the right video ratio for each major platform, like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. You can even remove the Kruso watermark for free, which really sets the app apart from others in the same category.