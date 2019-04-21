The 5 best apps worth downloading this week

As every Saturday, we offer you our selection of the week's best new applications. What's in store for us this time? The answer is in our article, which features apps and games of all kinds.

This famous game from SEGA has been a long time coming to our countries but it is finally available. This is a football management game to which some classic RPG elements have been added. So you need to be organized and strategic to lead your club to success: you start as a small-time manager and do what you can to develop your team and career. It is a fun game that will entertain children and adults alike.

You can download this game from the Play Store.

Easy DND

DND refers here to "Do not disturb", i. e. the do not disturb mode. The application allows you to activate/deactivate and configure the different settings very easily, and of course you don't have to enter the parameters. The interface is colorful and very intuitive, that's the objective of the app.

Note however that it is not yet published so it may contain some bugs. In addition, it is only available for smartphones running Android Pie (and future Q devices), which, in the current chaos of fragmentation, is problematic because only a minority of Android users will not be able to benefit from it.

A colorful interface. / © ANDROIDPIT

Metal Slug Infinity: Idle Game

We have here another RPG game but this time of a completely different kind. Here, it is the fight that is the most important and if you are familiar with the Metal Slug universe you will find characters you may have met in previous games. So you control your troops and have to defeat your enemies, a very simple scenario in theory but this one has a particular charm, especially in terms of the graphics that manage to attract the eye while being very different from what one would expect from a game of this kind.