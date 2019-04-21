The 5 best apps worth downloading this week
As every Saturday, we offer you our selection of the week's best new applications. What's in store for us this time? The answer is in our article, which features apps and games of all kinds.
SEGA POCKET CLUB MANAGER
This famous game from SEGA has been a long time coming to our countries but it is finally available. This is a football management game to which some classic RPG elements have been added. So you need to be organized and strategic to lead your club to success: you start as a small-time manager and do what you can to develop your team and career. It is a fun game that will entertain children and adults alike.
Easy DND
DND refers here to "Do not disturb", i. e. the do not disturb mode. The application allows you to activate/deactivate and configure the different settings very easily, and of course you don't have to enter the parameters. The interface is colorful and very intuitive, that's the objective of the app.
Note however that it is not yet published so it may contain some bugs. In addition, it is only available for smartphones running Android Pie (and future Q devices), which, in the current chaos of fragmentation, is problematic because only a minority of Android users will not be able to benefit from it.
Metal Slug Infinity: Idle Game
We have here another RPG game but this time of a completely different kind. Here, it is the fight that is the most important and if you are familiar with the Metal Slug universe you will find characters you may have met in previous games. So you control your troops and have to defeat your enemies, a very simple scenario in theory but this one has a particular charm, especially in terms of the graphics that manage to attract the eye while being very different from what one would expect from a game of this kind.
Scribbl
This application allows you to take your photos and tweak them a little to make them animated. A picture is more explicit than words so I invite you to watch the video below which has the merit of showing all the potential of this app in just over 30 seconds. The application is not very complicated, but you have to try it step by step. In any case, young and old (and especially those who like to post on social networks) will appreciate this app.
Eat it Up
Your parents may have told you that sticking out your tongue is rude, but in this game, you can forget all that because the goal is to stick out your big tongue to catch as many balls as possible. Be careful, your tongue must not touch the other red elements otherwise the game is lost. The game is fun and not necessarily difficult, but that's not the difficulty we're looking for here.
Have you tested any of these applications?
