5 apps you can't miss this week

Here at AndroidPIT, we're constantly seeing new and exciting apps on the Play Store. We've tried several new and updated apps this week and picked our favorites. Here are the ones we think you absolutely must try.

Here's a game that plunges you straight into the world of the '90s. To put it simply, villains attack the city and you, young rebel with a backwards baseball cap, are the only one to restore order. It's a classic game that has proven itself and continues to amuse us. Playing is extremely simple, since the only goal is to move around and fight, and the graphics are terrific, especially due to the retro touch.

These home workouts will help you keep fit by targeting all your main muscle groups. The best part is that it only takes a few minutes a day, and requires no equipment. It's designed by experts and includes warm ups and stretching, plus detailed videos and animations to guide you to using the right form, which should help you avoid injury. Go ahead and start building healthy habits (and muscle!) before the New Year's resolution kicks in.

YouTube finally has a lite version, and it's called YouTube Go. With YouTube Go you can download videos for later viewing, which is particularly convenient for those who want to download over Wi-Fi when they don't have a lot of mobile data allowance left. The bad news is that this app is not officially available on the Play Store in most places, so you will probably need to install the APK. Rest assured, we explain everything in our tutorial for installing YouTube Go.

Onetap Glitch

Of all they ways to edit photos, the glitch effect is one of the most difficult to create on a smartphone. Generally, you have to use elaborate software to get these results. With Onetap Glitch, you get satisfactory results in just a few taps. You can set the various effects (including the webcam lag effect) and, when finished, save the photo directly to your device.

Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage

Fans of the franchise will be happy to hear that a new Naruto game has just hit the Play Store. It's called NxB NV, for short. Contrary to what one might assume at first glance, it's really a game of strategy where the goal is obviously to win against other players. The game is fun, and includes laying traps, protecting your village and creating a fortress of your own.

What do you think of these great apps? Are there any you'd recommend we try for next week?