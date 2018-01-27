5 cool apps you have to try this week
Here at AndroidPIT, we're constantly seeing new and exciting apps on the Play Store. We've tried several new and updated apps this week and picked our favorites. Here are the ones we think you absolutely must try, including ProtonVPN, Hidden Folks and more!
ProtonVPN
ProtonMail, the famous encrypted email service provider, recently came out with its own VPN for PCs and it's now available on Android. Best of all, you can use it for free if you don't want to pay for premium access to servers in more countries or for use on multiple devices. Get it on the Play Store today and begin getting all the benefits of a reliable VPN, like increased privacy and access to content blocked in your country, without hassle or high costs.
Get it now from the Play Store.
Amazon Alexa
Amazon has updated its Alexa app for Android to add voice command functionality, after it had already done so with the Music and Shopping apps. Now it can try to keep up with Google Assistant on the platform, with some limitations, of course. It's not totally hands-free. You can't activate it by just saying 'Alexa', as the app must be open on the screen for it to work. You can use Skills and ask Alexa for the usual information by voice, like weather and calendar updates, and it will respond to you just like using an Echo device, plus it can display the information visually.
Get it now from the Play Store.
Hidden Folks
Imagine if Where's Waldo was an interactive puzzle touch game, that's Hidden Folks. It is one of the best mobile games of the past year, and it's made its way to the Play Store finally. While it costs $3.99, it's worth every penny because you'll have hours of fun in the over 20 hand-drawn, interactive areas finding over 190 targets. The attention to detail in the game is incredible, including all the sound effects.
Get it now from the Play Store.
Google Maps Go and Beta
Google Maps Go came out a month ago, and now it's got a new Play Store Beta for those who want to get the latest features first. For those who haven't heard about the app, it's a light version of the original Google Maps app which uses less memory and less data. If you've got an unreliable Internet connection or a phone that doesn't have the best specs, it's a great option. Though there are some things you can't do with it, like get turn-by-turn GPS navigation. The app isn't compatible with many devices though, so you'll probably have to access it via Chrome with this link.
Get the app now from the Play Store, or sign up for the Beta.
Skyline - Live Wallpaper With Global 3D Terrain
Skyline is an app which can make an interactive map of any location into a wallpaper, like a Pixel Live Wallpaper but for any phone. It uses aerial and satellite 3D terrain images, and it can detect your current location via GPS or you can enter a custom location and crop the final result. The wallpaper will shift around as you swipe between home screens or rotate your phone around, and if you have Android 8.1, the color of your phone's menus will change to match. It's only $1.99 on the Play Store.
Get it now from the Play Store.
What do you think of these great apps? Are there any you'd recommend we try for next week?
No comments