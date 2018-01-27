5 cool apps you have to try this week

Here at AndroidPIT, we're constantly seeing new and exciting apps on the Play Store. We've tried several new and updated apps this week and picked our favorites. Here are the ones we think you absolutely must try, including ProtonVPN, Hidden Folks and more!

ProtonVPN

ProtonMail, the famous encrypted email service provider, recently came out with its own VPN for PCs and it's now available on Android. Best of all, you can use it for free if you don't want to pay for premium access to servers in more countries or for use on multiple devices. Get it on the Play Store today and begin getting all the benefits of a reliable VPN, like increased privacy and access to content blocked in your country, without hassle or high costs.

Sign up, select a plan, pick a server and go! / © AndroidPIT

Amazon Alexa

Amazon has updated its Alexa app for Android to add voice command functionality, after it had already done so with the Music and Shopping apps. Now it can try to keep up with Google Assistant on the platform, with some limitations, of course. It's not totally hands-free. You can't activate it by just saying 'Alexa', as the app must be open on the screen for it to work. You can use Skills and ask Alexa for the usual information by voice, like weather and calendar updates, and it will respond to you just like using an Echo device, plus it can display the information visually.

Give Alexa access to your microphone, then give commands and receive answers! / © AndroidPIT

Hidden Folks

Imagine if Where's Waldo was an interactive puzzle touch game, that's Hidden Folks. It is one of the best mobile games of the past year, and it's made its way to the Play Store finally. While it costs $3.99, it's worth every penny because you'll have hours of fun in the over 20 hand-drawn, interactive areas finding over 190 targets. The attention to detail in the game is incredible, including all the sound effects.