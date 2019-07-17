The 5 apps you should try out this summer
That's it, summer has finally arrived! The luckiest of you may already be traveling while others are still trying to enjoy the weather while stuck at work... Whatever your intentions for the summer, we have found some apps you may want to try in your leisure time. We have avoided apps dedicated to the beach, or other typical summer activities, in order to allow our selections to appeal to everyone, including those not on holiday.
Get some peace and quiet: TrueCaller
You are quietly strolling along the beach with family or friends, and a number you don't know calls you...The bravest of us take the risk of having to talk to cold caller and pick up, while most other users don't bother.
True Caller simply allows you to filter the numbers that call you or send you messages. The app community allows you to list and block troublesome/dangerous numbers. In other words, you can enjoy your holiday without being bothered by random calls and messages from scammers and telemarketers. Note that TrueCaller can also block hidden numbers if you wish. Blocked numbers are listed in the TrueCaller database.
- Version: 10.37.8
- Size: 39 MB
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 or later
- Price: free of charge
You can download this app from the Play Store.
For those who want to discover and learn: Arts and Culture
Summer is the ideal time to travel. The luckiest of us have the opportunity to go to other cities, even other countries, and will be able to discover the local culture first-hand. Whether museums or tourist sites, nothing beats the feeling of a new discovery.
Unfortunately, not everyone can go on a trip, and many stay at home. Fortunately, access to culture is possible directly from your smartphone. Google Arts & Culture allows you to visit exhibitions and museums, discover art, learn (even in virtual reality if you wish) directly from home.
- Version: 7.1.7
- Size: 16 MB
- Compatibility: Android 5.0 or later
- Price: free of charge
You can download this app from the Play Store.
For those stuck on the computer: AirDroid
Whether it is because of work, or out of a simple passion for the computer, some of us spend a phenomenal amount of time behind a monitor (often dreaming that we were elsewhere). Does this mean that we have to miss what happens on our smartphone when we are on our PCs?
The AirDroid app allows you to use your smartphone (or tablet) directly from your PC. The bad news is that if you want to use all the features you will have to pay $19.99 per year or $1.99 per month (which is less advantageous). The good news is that with the free version (based on the web interface), you can access some practical but rather limited features. Note that AirDroid also allows you to recover files.
- Version: 4.2.3.3.3
- Size: 28 MB
- Compatibility: Android 4.0 or later
- Price: free of charge
You can download this app from the Play Store.
For those who don't want to eat anything: CodeCheck
In summer, we like to go out, walk, enjoy the sun and eat out. Since the restaurants can quickly deplete your wallet, you may have to go to the supermarket and buy products that you don't necessarily know well, especially if you are in another city or another country. This is where the CodeCheck app comes in.
Many foods are not healthy, which isn't news. Some are too high in sugar or fat, others contain ingredients to which your family or friends may be allergic (e.g. gluten). With this app, the problem is solved: it tells you everything about the food and uses a color code. In short, a very useful app to have when you shop.
- Version: 5.2.3
- Size: 25.2 MB
- Compatibility: Android 6.0 or later
- Price: free of charge
You can download this app from the Play Store.
For those who want to play: I'm Ping Pong King
When we think of summer, we think of relaxing and the beach, but above all, we just want to have fun. What could be more fun than a game? Ping Pong King is the game that has impressed me the most recently. As its name suggests, you just have to become the king of ping pong, though it's not nearly as simple as it sounds.
On the other hand, in terms of gameplay or graphics, the game is extremely simple, and despite everything, the game is very entertaining. It only takes a few seconds to understand how the game works, but it takes much longer to get results. The beginning is quite easy, although the Grandma character manages to worry me a little, and the end of the game is very difficult. If you can finish the 10th level, let me how you did it. The app is not officially published yet but is still available on the Play Store and works perfectly.
- Version: 2.8
- Size: 55 MB
- Compatibility: Android 4.1 or later
- Price: free of charge
You can download this app from the Play Store.
Have you discovered any interesting apps in the last few days? Let us know your favorites in the comments!
No comments