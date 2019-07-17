The 5 apps you should try out this summer

That's it, summer has finally arrived! The luckiest of you may already be traveling while others are still trying to enjoy the weather while stuck at work... Whatever your intentions for the summer, we have found some apps you may want to try in your leisure time. We have avoided apps dedicated to the beach, or other typical summer activities, in order to allow our selections to appeal to everyone, including those not on holiday.

Get some peace and quiet: TrueCaller You are quietly strolling along the beach with family or friends, and a number you don't know calls you...The bravest of us take the risk of having to talk to cold caller and pick up, while most other users don't bother. True Caller simply allows you to filter the numbers that call you or send you messages. The app community allows you to list and block troublesome/dangerous numbers. In other words, you can enjoy your holiday without being bothered by random calls and messages from scammers and telemarketers. Note that TrueCaller can also block hidden numbers if you wish. Blocked numbers are listed in the TrueCaller database.

Version: 10.37.8

Size: 39 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or later

Price: free of charge You can download this app from the Play Store. For those who want to discover and learn: Arts and Culture Summer is the ideal time to travel. The luckiest of us have the opportunity to go to other cities, even other countries, and will be able to discover the local culture first-hand. Whether museums or tourist sites, nothing beats the feeling of a new discovery. Unfortunately, not everyone can go on a trip, and many stay at home. Fortunately, access to culture is possible directly from your smartphone. Google Arts & Culture allows you to visit exhibitions and museums, discover art, learn (even in virtual reality if you wish) directly from home.

Version: 7.1.7

Size: 16 MB

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or later

Price: free of charge You can download this app from the Play Store. For those stuck on the computer: AirDroid Whether it is because of work, or out of a simple passion for the computer, some of us spend a phenomenal amount of time behind a monitor (often dreaming that we were elsewhere). Does this mean that we have to miss what happens on our smartphone when we are on our PCs? The AirDroid app allows you to use your smartphone (or tablet) directly from your PC. The bad news is that if you want to use all the features you will have to pay $19.99 per year or $1.99 per month (which is less advantageous). The good news is that with the free version (based on the web interface), you can access some practical but rather limited features. Note that AirDroid also allows you to recover files. Here's how to use AirDroid