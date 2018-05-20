5 cool apps you need to check out this week

Another week, another weekly round-up of the best apps that you need to try: a selection of old, new, well-known, not-so-well known and recently updated apps recommended from us, to you. This week, enjoy customizing, language learning, sleep tracking, and even reducing food waste.

Adapticons

If you're into personalizing your smartphone or using launchers, this one is for you. You can bring up a menu with your installed apps and then switch to an editor, where you can get creative and experiment with the color, size, design and shape of the icon. If you want to edit a few at once, the app gives you the option to do so.

Adapticons is a handy app for personalizing your smartphone. / © Adapticons

Too Good To Go

If you're going to download an app, why not help the environment at the same time? With a reduction in food waste as its mission, Too Good To Go is an app offering leftover food from restaurants that would otherwise be thrown in the trash. No, that doesn't mean leftovers from customers either before you run away in disgust!

With a few clicks and a handy map showing you where you can get your food from, you can pay from £2-4 for food that would usually cost much more, and be satisfied that you've helped a good cause. It was launched two years ago, and is available in the UK and several countries in Europe; there is no availability in the US as of yet.

Pick up a cheap meal while helping reduce food waste with this app. / © Too Good To Go

Rosetta Stone

I bet you have seen countless TV commercials and online ads for our next app. Unlike some of the other apps we've recommended in the past, Rosetta Stone offers a different method of learning with images, so you could consider it as a second app to explore new ways of learning in combination with other language apps, for example.

The app itself is free to download, and then you will be asked to pay a subscription ranging from $79 for three months - $249 for the entire year. It might seem a little steep compared to language learning brands like Babbel, but personally, I'm finding it extremely effective. Do you have a favorite language app?