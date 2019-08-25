5 apps that are absolutely worth a look this week

Once again, we are back to introduce you to a new selection of apps and games that have appeared on the Google Play Store in recent days. Our editors and our community have created this list to help you discover applications that we hope will convince you.

Post-it Who has never heard of (or used) a Post-it? This self-adhesive sheets of paper have become so popular that its brand name is now used in everyday language. From now on, the company has its application on Android. It allows you to capture, modify, create, share your post-it notes or export them to other applications or the cloud (the application supports PowerPoint, Excel, PDF, Dropbox, etc).

App version: 1.0.1

1.0.1 App size: 7.8 MB

7.8 MB Compatibility: Android 7.0 or higher

Android 7.0 or higher Business model: Free You can download this app from the Play Store. Witcheye Although it is not free, this new platform game offers many reasons to buy it. In addition to its retro graphics that will remind you of the NES, Witcheye stands out for its original gameplay. You are not a witch as you might have thought, but her eye. To kill your enemies, all you have to do is bounce back a bit and, of course, you'll have to avoid the different traps in the game's six worlds. Fifty levels are available in this game that offers several bonus challenges to unlock, including a higher difficulty mode.

App version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 108 MB

108 MB Compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher

Android 4.1 or higher Business model: Paid ($3) You can download this game from the Play Store. Banana Kong Blast Banana Kong is back on Android. Donkey Kong's nostalgic fans will appreciate this novelty since the similarities between the two games are quite strong. Here, you no longer run, but most of the time walk from barrel to barrel, when it is not from vine to vine. You can also customize your favorite monkey. More than 48 levels are available across six worlds.

App version: 1.0.8

1.0.8 App size: 83 MB

83 MB Compatibility: Android 4.4 or higher

Android 4.4 or higher Business model: Free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store. Hamsterdam Do you like hamsters? Do you like hamsters who master martial arts? Then Hamsterdam is a game for you. The story is simple: the city of Hamsterdam (a hell of a pun) is in danger because of a bad chinchilla. You must save her (and incidentally save your grandfather hamster) with your kicks and punches. You even have your Ham-mobile (actually a scooter) to help you in your mission. The graphics are nice, the gameplay is just as nice and the hamster universe is pleasant. In short, a good little game for the end of the holidays.

App version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 58 MB

58 MB Compatibility: Android 5 or more

Android 5 or more Business model: Paid ($2) You can download this game from the Play Store. VR checker Virtual reality is becoming more and more popular. Virtual reality headsets have seen their prices drop sharply in recent years, content is multiplying and usage is increasing, so VR Checker is a new application that wants to help you check if your device is compatible with virtual reality. Because yes, it must be admitted, we do not always think to check before buying and some users (especially those with old devices) can be disappointed.