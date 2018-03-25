The best new apps on the Play Store this week

We've picked the best new and updated apps from Google's Play Store for you to enjoy in our weekly round-up. Some are brand new, others have just had some great new features added. Plan your finances with your partner, turn your fitness routine into a fantasy game, jazz up your notifications and more with the great apps on this list.

Honeydue

Honeydue is a money budget app that is designed to work for couples, and spare lovers the unromantic arguments over bills and household spending. Apart from the usual reminders and convenience features of a personal finance app, it also warns you when you partner is nearing their budget limit, and allows you to send cute messages and emoji to encourage good financial moves or habits from your partner.

Honeydue could save you an argument. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

While Honeydue might not be quite right for more financially independent relationships (or ones with more than two people involved), many couples may find it a relief to organize their financial obligations together in the app.

Get it on the Play Store

Notification animations

Notifications are handy, but often pretty boring to look at. Wish you could rediscover that feeling of being excited to receive a notification, just like the old days? Well, perhaps this app can help you. Choose from a wide variety of custom animations and never let your phone look boring again!

There are a few free animations to choose from, through many are paid. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

You can choose to see the contents of your notifications, click the animation to open the respective app and change the animation settings. The animations are cute, but many require a paid upgrade. Nonetheless, the free starter choices have enough variety to find one that works for you.

Get it on the Play Store

Fitness Fantasy

Want to get fit but need a way to make all that repetitive exercise more interesting? Fitness Fantasy takes inspiration from role-playing games, a game genre famous for rewarding resource management and tasks, and applies it to make your workout routine more fun.