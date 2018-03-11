5 super apps to try this week

It's the weekend! And that means it's time for us to bring you our favorite new apps from the Play Store, with apps designed to help you organize yourself, make using your smartphone easier, be creative or learn something new. Upcoming Android games that we highly recommend

The apps below are either new, or have some interesting and useful updates for you to take advantage of. As always, we'd love to hear what you think of them, and feel free to suggest any others in the comments: we want to try your recommendations out, too! Cheetah Keyboard The keyboards that come with our devices are not always the best, but you can change this by simply downloading an app. Cheetah has all of the traditional features such as improved predictive texting, autocorrect, and the integration of an online dictionary to provide accurate suggestions. But, as well as this, you can have a lot of fun with it with voice inputs, GIFs, memes and emoji all at your fingertips. Cheetah Keyboard - Themes&GIF, Emoji, 3D Keyboard

Vizmato Video Editor This video editing app is of course aimed at absolute beginners, it's free, and has some really cool features if you want to go beyond the standard effects you can use on your smartphone already, or if you want some additional ones to Snapchat or Instagram, for example. As you'd expect, it has the standard clipping, trimming and editing tools. But in addition to this there are several filters, a slideshow creator, a GIF maker, as well as tools to add your own music and audio effects. everything is shareable via social media channels, too. Vizmato – Video Editor & Slideshow maker!

Beelinguapp There are so many useful language apps out there, and I personally keep several on my device to switch things up a bit, it really helps to have several resources to keep you motivated, and this is easy to do especially when the apps are free, and Beelinguapp has a lot of free content. This app is unique in the sense that it provides audiobooks, so you can read a story while learning your chosen language. Everyone learns in a different way, and this method has proven to be useful for many. Reading such texts can be quite intimidating when you first begin to learn a language, but being thrown in at the deep end can be a really effective way to learn. Beelinguapp: Learn Languages with Audio Books

Piano - Play and Learn Free songs An accessible way to learn an instrument, or to simply pass the time. The songs are updated daily, so you'll be spoiled for choice with what to play. Your progress is tracked and you'll receive scores and feedback each time you've learned a new song, and you can increase the difficulty level to challenge yourself. If you're competitive, the app has you covered, as you can also compete against your friends. Also it's definitely a great starting point if you want your children to learn an instrument, too. Piano - Play & Learn Free songs.