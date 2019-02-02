5 exciting new apps you need to check out this week

The Play Store is always full of new apps but finding the ones that are worth your time can be a challenging task. But don't worry - we've done the hard work for you. As we do every week, we bring you our list of the five best new and updated apps you should check this week. We have a great manga reader, an easy to use pedometer, a flashy keyboard, an app which helps you create your own animations and a spooky game. Let's get into it!

MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA

Can't get enough Naruto, Dragon Ball Z or One Piece? Then this is the Super Saiyan app for you. MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA is an official application by one of the biggest manga (Japanese comics) publishing companies in Japan, responsible for bringing you Weekly Shōnen Jump. It is completely free, as are the manga chapters available on it. Any ads you might see directly support the creators of your favorite series. It might sound too good to be true, but we promise it's real.

You can mark a manga as favorite and get notifications when new chapters are added. / © AndroidPIT

You will find titles like My Hero Acamedia, Boruto and more, with new chapters added weekly at the same time they are released in Japan. The translations are great, and you are even able to change the scrolling direction. However, since the app is brand new, the selection is not huge, but that will likely change in the future. The only complain anyone might have is that you are not able to download the chapters for offline reading.

Get it on Google Play.

Easy Pedometer

If you are finding it difficult to keep your New Year's resolution to walk 10, 000 steps a day, this new app can help you. Easy Pedometer tracks your steps and helps you stay in shape. The best part, however, is that it has a lot of gamification elements to motivate you. There are daily achievements to unlock, as well as combo ones if you keep at your goals and continue walking every day. You can also connect the app to Facebook and compete with friends, although we wish there was an option to create an account in the app itself or use a different social media network.

The achievements will keep you motivated to continue. / © AndroidPIT

Easy Pedometer also provides a health report, if you input your height and weight. It calculates your BMI (body mass index) and gives you detailed information on steps walked, calories burned, distance traveled, and active time over the weeks and months. It's a great app to help you stay fit.

Get it on Google Play.

Joey for Reddit

Reddit is the front page of the Internet! However, the news aggregation website's official Android app hasn't always been the best - it's still lacking some essential features. This is where Joey for Reddit comes in. Recently updated and with better visuals, this app is the best 3rd party application for browsing your favorite subreddit. It provides an experience more akin to that of the desktop website. For example, you can swipe right to access subreddit sidebars, where a lot of the essential info about a community is located. If you love reading the comments on AskReddit that's easier on this app too. Usernames are color coded and you can collapse threads from any comment.

Joey for Reddit is the best third party Reddit app on Android./ © AndroidPIT

Joey for Reddit is also the only 3rd party app that autoplays gifs and videos in your feed and the only one with text-to-speech support. It also has multiple themes, including my personal favorite - AMOLED night mode. The best part - Joey for Reddit is completely free with no advertisements. It's a must-have for any reddit fanatic.

Get it on Google Play.

LED Flash Keyboard Light - Mechanical Keyboard

Do you love flashy RGB gamer keyboards? Do you already own the Razer Phone 2 or the ASUS ROG Phone? Well, now you can complete the blingy gamer aesthetic with LED Flash Keyboard Light. As the name suggests, it's a keyboard app. The default theme is animated to quickly flash colors, cycling through the rainbow. There are six additional themes you can choose from, however. They all have a standard layout and are easy to type on.

It might be a battery waster, but it looks fabulous. / © AndroidPIT

We must note, however, that LED Flash Keyboard Light also includes a button to record voice notes, so you will have to grant the app permission to use your microphone. It's not a very practical app, but it's fun and silly and it will make your phone stand out from the crowd.

Get it on Google Play.

Tetris Classic 1984

If you want to be transported back to your childhood, look no further than Tetris Classic 1984. Sure, there are plenty of Tetris versions out of there, but this one stays true to the original with its monochrome retro visuals and simple controls. There are no annoying in-game currencies, no boosts, no special moves - just the occasional video advertisement when you pause the game, but that's to be expected.

A true retro experience. / © AndroidPIT

Of course, Tetris Classic 1984 is true to its name in one other aspect - it can be played offline. If you are feeling nostalgic or if you're tired of classic games with too many modern twists, this is the Tetris game for you.

Get it on Google Play.

These are our five apps of the week. Did we miss any cool new releases? Let us know in the comments.