5 free new apps you should check out this week
Let's be honest - Google Play is flooded with new apps daily and finding the ones that are worth it is a lengthy task. This is why, in keeping with our weekly tradition, we bring you the best new and updated applications the Play Store has to offer. This week we have an exciting strategy sim from the creators of Plague Inc, a social platform that helps you curate great content and much more. Let's get into it!
Curated
Although we don't usually include apps in early access on our list, we made an exception for Curated. This new app is a social platform, which helps you discover great new content - be it books, TV shows, movies, podcasts or games. It gives you the option to create a list of things to watch, listen or read later. You can do so by searching the app databases, through the discover tab or by following people with similar interests. Of course, you can also review or curate content yourself, gaining followers along the way.
The interface is modern, minimalist and easy to use. You can swipe right to curate or swipe left to delete something from your list. The only complaint we could have is that the game database is still a bit lacking, but that's to be expected from an app in early access. Nevertheless, Curated has the potential to grow into a vibrant online community where you can find great recommendations from like-minded people. We encourage you to give it a try!
Rebel Inc.
From the creators of Plague Inc., Ndemic Creation, comes a new strategy sim that throws you into a war-torn region. The war is officially over, but peace is frail. Your goal is to stabilize the region through civilian, military and government initiatives. You have to make tough diplomatic decisions, deal with insurgents trying to undermine you, all the while keeping your reputation up and winning the hearts and minds of the people.
You will also need to prioritize resources, develop infrastructure, invest in education without allowing the spread of corruption. Maintaining this delicate balance is challenging, but satisfying. As expected from Ndemic, the game offers deep strategic gameplay that will put your skills to the test. Rebel Inc. is also completely free, but there is a premium version which offers advisors to boost your operation, as well as fast forwarding your game.
App Tiles
If you don't think your notification bar offers enough useful shortcuts, there's an app that can change that! App Tiles gives you the option to add up to six shortcuts for apps in your quick toggles area on the notification bar. It's easy to use and does exactly what it promises without requiring any invasive permissions. Although the app icons could be more aesthetically pleasing, it's a practical app. It's especially great for those that hoard applications and don't want to scroll through drawer after drawer to find the app they need.
Graphing Calculator - Algeo
Are you an engineering student getting ready for the next semester? Do you struggle to find calculator apps with all the features you need? Then Graphing Calculator - Algeo might be the app just the application you've been waiting for. Recently updated, this app can be used as a calculus, graphing and free graphing calculator. You can calculate integrals, Taylor-series, solve equations, draw functions and much more.
The design is minimalist and easy to use, and the occasional ads are not too bothersome. It can be useful for both high school and university students and the engineer we consulted on its usefulness approves it. Definitely give Graphing Calculator - Algeo a try!
Evolution: The Video Game
Only the fittest can survive in nature! The same applies to Evolution: The Video Game. Inspired by a board game of the same, Evolution has now made its way on the Play Store. The goal, of course, is to adapt to the environment as quickly as possible and stay one step ahead of competing species. You can do so utilizing various strategies - developing a hard shell to protect yourself from carnivores or a long neck to reach tree leaves, for example.
Thousands of possible species combinations evolve from 17 unique trait cards and you can pit them against other players online or against tough adaptive AI opponents. No two games are ever the same, giving the game high replayability value. We also have to say that not all board games translate well to the digital medium, but this is not the case here. Evolution: The Video Game is one of the best board game adaptions around and it will provide hours of challenging fun.
These are our five apps of the week. Did we miss any cool new releases? Let us know in the comments.
