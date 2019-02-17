5 free new apps you should check out this week

Let's be honest - Google Play is flooded with new apps daily and finding the ones that are worth it is a lengthy task. This is why, in keeping with our weekly tradition, we bring you the best new and updated applications the Play Store has to offer. This week we have an exciting strategy sim from the creators of Plague Inc, a social platform that helps you curate great content and much more. Let's get into it!

Curated

Although we don't usually include apps in early access on our list, we made an exception for Curated. This new app is a social platform, which helps you discover great new content - be it books, TV shows, movies, podcasts or games. It gives you the option to create a list of things to watch, listen or read later. You can do so by searching the app databases, through the discover tab or by following people with similar interests. Of course, you can also review or curate content yourself, gaining followers along the way.

Curated is a great new platform for discovering and sharing content. / © AndroidPIT

The interface is modern, minimalist and easy to use. You can swipe right to curate or swipe left to delete something from your list. The only complaint we could have is that the game database is still a bit lacking, but that's to be expected from an app in early access. Nevertheless, Curated has the potential to grow into a vibrant online community where you can find great recommendations from like-minded people. We encourage you to give it a try!

Get it on Google Play.

Rebel Inc.

From the creators of Plague Inc., Ndemic Creation, comes a new strategy sim that throws you into a war-torn region. The war is officially over, but peace is frail. Your goal is to stabilize the region through civilian, military and government initiatives. You have to make tough diplomatic decisions, deal with insurgents trying to undermine you, all the while keeping your reputation up and winning the hearts and minds of the people.

If you've played Plague Inc before, this game menu might look familiar. / © AndroidPIT

You will also need to prioritize resources, develop infrastructure, invest in education without allowing the spread of corruption. Maintaining this delicate balance is challenging, but satisfying. As expected from Ndemic, the game offers deep strategic gameplay that will put your skills to the test. Rebel Inc. is also completely free, but there is a premium version which offers advisors to boost your operation, as well as fast forwarding your game.

Get it on Google Play.

App Tiles

If you don't think your notification bar offers enough useful shortcuts, there's an app that can change that! App Tiles gives you the option to add up to six shortcuts for apps in your quick toggles area on the notification bar. It's easy to use and does exactly what it promises without requiring any invasive permissions. Although the app icons could be more aesthetically pleasing, it's a practical app. It's especially great for those that hoard applications and don't want to scroll through drawer after drawer to find the app they need.