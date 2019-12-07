5 juicy new apps to get stuck into this week
The weekend has finally arrived and we offer you five new applications launched on the Google Play Store. These are apps, games included, selected in the crowded jungle of the Android market by our editorial staff and our community to help you sort the wheat from the chaff.
Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel
We start our selection with a game called Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel. This is an RPG game based on a Japanese anime enriched by original content and animations. The graphics are breathtaking and the battles exciting thanks to the different techniques of incarnation and skills with the swords of the different characters.
The gameplay is fun and will surprise you with its animations as well as the style of the fights. The game can be downloaded for free from the Play Store but requires in-app purchases (in the pay-to-progress formula common to this type of title). At the moment it is available in English, German, French, and Spanish: we hope the developers will decide to integrate further languages as soon as possible.
You can download Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel from the Google Play Store.
Sharp Photo Editor
Sharp Photo Editor is an app dedicated to photo editing. What makes it particularly interesting is its ease of use, which meets all types of users, even those who are not familiar with this type of tool. The app offers a modern and intuitive interface by providing filters, stickers, vignettes and many other editing options in the bottom bar.
You can download Sharp Photo Editor from the Google Play Store.
Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery
The new episode of FNAF is here! This title will immerse you in a terrifying world accompanied by augmented reality. The aim of the game is to challenge the animatronics who, following failures, will start to attack you. The aim of the game is to survive as long as possible. Graphics is one of the strengths of this title and to immerse yourself in Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery I recommend wearing headphones.
You can download Five Nights at Freddy's AR from the Google Play Store.
Notepad Pro - Notes, Todo List and Reminders
No more paper post-its! With Notepad Pro, taking notes and organizing the day's commitments, especially the less important ones that are often forgotten, becomes even easier. The app lets you create new notes in a snap with a single tap and customize and organize them with different colors, labels, and tags according to your needs. Notepad Pro also allows you to record voice notes and program reminders.
You can download Notepad Pro from the Google Play Store.
Idle Construction 3D
Idle Construction 3D is a game that will test your management skills. The aim is to become a tycoon by creating a real building empire. Get ready to build new and original buildings (houses, offices, schools) by organizing and motivating the team of bricklayers available. It's not a new idea, but the game has nice graphics and the gameplay is nice. The only flaw is the advertising!
You can download Idle Construction 3D from the Google Play Store.
Have you found other interesting apps on the Play Store? Share them in the comments section below.
