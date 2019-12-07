5 juicy new apps to get stuck into this week

The weekend has finally arrived and we offer you five new applications launched on the Google Play Store. These are apps, games included, selected in the crowded jungle of the Android market by our editorial staff and our community to help you sort the wheat from the chaff.

Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel We start our selection with a game called Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel. This is an RPG game based on a Japanese anime enriched by original content and animations. The graphics are breathtaking and the battles exciting thanks to the different techniques of incarnation and skills with the swords of the different characters. The gameplay is fun and will surprise you with its animations as well as the style of the fights. The game can be downloaded for free from the Play Store but requires in-app purchases (in the pay-to-progress formula common to this type of title). At the moment it is available in English, German, French, and Spanish: we hope the developers will decide to integrate further languages as soon as possible.

You can download Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel from the Google Play Store. Sharp Photo Editor Sharp Photo Editor is an app dedicated to photo editing. What makes it particularly interesting is its ease of use, which meets all types of users, even those who are not familiar with this type of tool. The app offers a modern and intuitive interface by providing filters, stickers, vignettes and many other editing options in the bottom bar. All editing options are available in the lower bar / © AndroidPIT You can download Sharp Photo Editor from the Google Play Store. Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery The new episode of FNAF is here! This title will immerse you in a terrifying world accompanied by augmented reality. The aim of the game is to challenge the animatronics who, following failures, will start to attack you. The aim of the game is to survive as long as possible. Graphics is one of the strengths of this title and to immerse yourself in Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery I recommend wearing headphones.