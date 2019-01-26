5 new and updated apps to discover this week

Discovering new apps that are useful, easy to use and work properly is not an easy task! This is why we have prepared our weekly list of new and updated apps for you to discover. We have a stylish icon pack, a challenging survival game, an unconventional journal, a detailed weather map and an app that helps you make decisions prepared for you. Let's get into it!

ONE UI Icon Pack

If you have a Samsung phone, but your device didn't make the cut to get the new slick interface, you might feel a bit disappointed. No worries, though! With this new icon pack, you can make your smartphone look fresh and stylish, even if it's not a Samsung. ONE UI Icon Pack comes equipped with more than 5000 icons, as well as custom ones for folders. The app is also updated regularly and if there's something missing, you can make a request. ONE UI Icon Pack is compatible with a wide variety of launchers as well. It's well worth the small price of $0.99.

Minimalist and stylish. / © JustNewDesigns

Year in Pixels

How are you feeling? Year in Pixels is an unusual, but intriguing bullet journal app. It allows you to keep a record of your daily moods. When doing so, you first pick between five differently colored emojis presenting a range of moods. You can then select an emotion from the list - happeiness, joy, excitement, etc. Or you can create a custom one if you feel like the ones on the list are not suitable. Of course, you can also add a text note - for example, why you felt sad or stressed that day. At the end of the month (or year), you will see a colorful grid representing your emotions. It's not only fun, but can give you insight in to what may be causing you stress or unpleasant feelings.

One of the most interesting journal apps on Google Play. / © Teo Vogel

Tiny Decisions

As the name implies, Tiny Decisions is designed to help with your tiny dillemmas. Not sure what or where to eat tonight? Not sure what movie to watch? You can create a colorful wheel and spin it so it can decide for you. All you need to do is imput a question and several options. The only complaint I have is not being able to rotate the wheel before you spin it - you simply tap. However, it's a clean and minimalist app that definitely comes in handy when it comes to making tiny decisions.

Not enough time for a Marvel movie marathon? Pick one movie to watch with Tiny Decisions. / © AndroidPIT

Ventusky: Weather Maps

Ventsky: Weather Maps has been out for a while, but a recent update to the app made major changes and brought many new features. The app allows you to see weather patterns unfolding in real time, now with the help of radar composites. You can see where the wind is blowing from, where precipitation is coming from and more. The maps are beautiful and detailed, as is the data displayed. Ventusky: Weather Maps forecasts precipitation, wind, cloud cover, atmospheric pressure and snow cover for any area in the world. If you are a stickler for data, this is the weather app for you.

One of the most detailed weather apps you can find. / © AndroidPIT

Survival: Man vs. Wild - Island Escape

Let's get this out of the way first - no, you don't play as Bear Grylls in this game. There would be no challenge if you did. Your chacter is more akin to Chuck Noland from Cast Away - you are both stuck on an isolated island and struggling to survive. The game's art style and its monochrome colors instantly make it stand out among the colorful mesh of the Play Store. As is typical for the survival game genre, you must explore, gather essential resources, craft structures and avoid danger. It might sound easy, but beware - danger lurks at every corner. There's also something strange and mystical hidden in the depths of the jungle.

We must note, however, that the game is still not very polished. Nevertheless, it has a lot of potential if its developers continue working on it.

The game's artstyle makes it stand out. / © AndroidPIT

