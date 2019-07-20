5 new apps of the week you'll want to try

Here's the list you've been waiting on all week. With the help of the AndroidPIT community, we've put together a list of the 5 best apps that have hit the Play Store this week. Enjoy!

Enlight Pixaloop Want to bring your photos to life? Then discover Enlight Pixaloop, an app that allows you to animate your photos. The app offers you different tools for adding a bit of movement to your photos. Depending on the phone model used, it takes a while to generate, but the result is quite amazing. Quite simple to use, Enlight Pixaloop is a very good app idea. Unfortunately, the free version has some frustrating limitations that only the pro (paid) version can unlock.

App version: 1.0.17

App App size: 86 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 7.1 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this app from the Play Store. Blue After the Yellow, Red and Black games, here is the 4th opus of Bart Bonte, a developer who has been very successful with his previous puzzle games. As with the other games in the series, the objective is make the screen blue in 50 levels. Blue thus takes up the addictive concept that has made players happy in the past. To succeed, you must solve riddles. It's a fun game, what more is there to say?

App version: 1.0.1

App size: 19 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 2.3 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store. Brewtime If you are a coffee lover, then this app will delight you, because Brewtime is a timer that helps you make coffee at home. The app offers you different guides for all brewing methods (mocha, french press, vaccum pot...) then you can activate the timer to follow the different steps step by step.The recipes are developed by Scott Rao, a professional with over 20 years of experience in the coffee industry. A practical app for fans of the liquid gold elixir of life, but also for beginners. You will no longer have any excuses for not making a good coffee. AndroidPIT App version: 1.0

App size: 13 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.1 or higher

Business model: free of charge You can download this app from the Play Store. The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot Another new game from Ubisoft! The development studio has launched a new RPG-action game called The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. Released in 2015 on PC, it is a rather successful mobile port, especially in terms of graphics. The game is obviously based on loots, i.e. the rewards that an enemy is likely to leave behind when he dies (money, objects, weapons, a key). The goal of the game is not very complicated: to dominate the fantastic kingdom of Opulencia, a world of floating castles. To do this, you will have to fight battles and become the most powerful. Simple and effective. Be careful, there is no castle creation system here and pay-to-win is quite present unfortunately.