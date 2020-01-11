5 new apps and games you should check out this week

Every week we browse the new apps on the Google Play Store in search of a real pearl search. Five of the most interesting titles will be presented to you in this weekly overview. This week we found interesting games and an app for trading cryptocurrencies. Have fun trying them out!

Coinbase Pro

About three months after the release of the iOS-app, Coinbase Pro was finally released for Android smartphones. Customers from more than 100 countries can use 50 different trading combinations. Use the app as a wallet for your cryptocurrencies. Buy and sell within seconds currencies such as; Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), EOS (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), Stellar (XLM), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Chainlink (LINK), Augur (REP), 0x (ZRX), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Algorand (ALGO), Dash (DASH), Dai (DAI), USD Coin (USDC), and others. The product manager explains the details in a blog post on the release.

Personio

Many small and medium-sized companies use Personio for personnel management. Sickness notifications, holiday applications, and other important internal documents are processed via the platform. To further facilitate operation, the HR software now has a mobile interface in the form of a Play Store app.

Age of Civilizations II Europe

The strategy war game Age of Civilizations II Europe leads you through the entire war history of Europe. Its mechanics are described as "easy to learn but difficult to master". With military tactics and diplomacy, you shall either unite the world or ... conquer it.