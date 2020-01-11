5 new apps and games you should check out this week
Every week we browse the new apps on the Google Play Store in search of a real pearl search. Five of the most interesting titles will be presented to you in this weekly overview. This week we found interesting games and an app for trading cryptocurrencies. Have fun trying them out!
Some tips for starters:
Coinbase Pro
About three months after the release of the iOS-app, Coinbase Pro was finally released for Android smartphones. Customers from more than 100 countries can use 50 different trading combinations. Use the app as a wallet for your cryptocurrencies. Buy and sell within seconds currencies such as; Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), EOS (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), Stellar (XLM), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Chainlink (LINK), Augur (REP), 0x (ZRX), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Algorand (ALGO), Dash (DASH), Dai (DAI), USD Coin (USDC), and others. The product manager explains the details in a blog post on the release.
You can download this app from the Google Play Store by following this link.
Personio
Many small and medium-sized companies use Personio for personnel management. Sickness notifications, holiday applications, and other important internal documents are processed via the platform. To further facilitate operation, the HR software now has a mobile interface in the form of a Play Store app.
You can download this app from the Google Play Store by following this link.
Age of Civilizations II Europe
The strategy war game Age of Civilizations II Europe leads you through the entire war history of Europe. Its mechanics are described as "easy to learn but difficult to master". With military tactics and diplomacy, you shall either unite the world or ... conquer it.
You can download this app from the Google Play Store by following this link.
Vodobanka
In Vodobanka you control a SWAT team. Because of its minimalist cue-pad graphics, it could easily be underestimated. However, it is a tough strategy game with a high potential for addiction. The first reviews in the Google Play Store are outstanding.
You can download this app from the Google Play Store by following this link.
Augustro VPN
The new VPN provider Augustro comes from India. Instead of a subscription, you only pay once for the service. Through the app, your data transfers of all or only certain apps are transported through the encrypted VPN tunnel. This gives you that extra portion of security on the road, especially in open Wi-Fi networks. Attention: we have not yet done a complete background research on the provider and cannot express our full confidence in them yet.
You can download this app from the Google Play Store by following this link.
Conclusion
This week many useful apps have been added to the Google Play Store. But unfortunately, the real app-cracker failed to appear this time, too. Only Vodobanka makes a promising impression. As always, we invite you to share your own new discoveries with us and the other readers in the comments.
2 comments
I would like to understand this obsession for VPN's, paid or free, going around today
Privacy, security, streaming content, blocking injected ads and more