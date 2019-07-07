5 new apps you don't want to miss this week

We're back again this week with a selection of the best new apps available in the Play Store. We hope you enjoy these hand-picked gems from our editors and the AndroidPIT community.

Un Pas Fragile Un Pas Fragile ("A Fragile Step" in English) is a new game of the sort we'd like to see more often. The story is simple. You follow the quest of Camille, a frog who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer, with high-quality graphics and animations, the game also has alternative endings. The very simple gameplay takes a back seat to let us enjoy a moving story, beautifully rendered both in terms of sound and graphics. Yes, the game is not free, but A Fragile Step is worth it!

You can download this game from the Play Store. Glitch Lab Designed by the creator of Mirror lab, Glitch Lab is a new app that allows you to add artistic and creative effects to your photos. There are of course well-known effects and new filter ideas. Users who are fans of Instagram and social networks in general will find Glitch Lab a perfect opportunity to customize their photos. Looking for the best apps of 2019? Glitch Lab offers an infinite number of effects. AndroidPIT You can download this app from the Play Store. LEGO® Tower Do you like Legos? Do you like to build? Then LEGO Tower is for you. This game immerses you in the world of these little characters who probably rocked your childhood. In this game, the objective is simple: you must build and manage your own LEGO tower. You therefore need housing, shops, and other ways for people to live, work and play LEGO. As always in this type of game, it is possible to collect some figurines and unlock characters. The game contains in-app purchases to go faster but you don't have to pay a penny to advance. In short, it's another great way to enjoy the classic LEGO universe! We have selected the best games of the year

You can download this game from the Play Store. Everyday - Calendar Widget Yes, there are many apps to manage your agenda on the Play Store but this new app called Everyday - Calendar Widget stands out a little from the crowd, because of its highly customizable nature for a widget. At a glance from the home screen, the widget allows you to check your schedule and important appointments of the day so you don't miss anything. A paid version is also available with even more features. An intuitive and customizable widget. AndroidPIT You can download this game from the Play Store. Minit Like Un Pas Fragile, Minit falls into this category of games that can spark instant love at first sight. Developed by Devolver Digital, to whom we owe titles such as Reigns and Umiro, and released first on PC, this adventure/RPG game will remind some people of the first The Legend Of Zelda or some games on Game Boy. As its name suggests, it is played in 60-second increments, hence its name Minit, the final objective being to lift the unfortunate curse that makes days last only one minute.