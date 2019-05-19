5 new apps that are absolutely worth a visit this week

You know what time it is. Like every week, our community and our editors present their small selection of the best new applications of the week. We hope that this will help you find rare gems, which is not always easy as the Play Store is full of new applications and games of all kinds.

Durango: Wild Lands This intriguing new game from Nexon is nominated in the "best mobile game" category at the 2019 Game Critics Awards. It plunges you into a prehistoric universe in which you will, of course, find the giants of ancient times: the dinosaurs. In this MMO, you can tame them (who has never wanted a T-Rex?) and develop your civilization by exploiting resources. It is an open world in which you can team up with other players (by forming clans).

Get it from the Play Store Notenger - notes and reminders Notenger is a free note-taking app that aims at simplicity. The app is fast and intuitive thanks to its minimalist interface. As its name suggests, you can also use it to make reminders: tap on a note you have created and then click on the + symbol to display a calendar (also minimalist). Choose the date and time, and you're done. In short, a simple and fast application that will suit those who want to write simple notes. Simple but effective. / © ANDROIDPIT Get it on the Play Store Fishing paradise Whether you deserve it or not, this game takes you to heaven. Your paradise is a tropical island where you can catch fish, a small bird teaches you how to do it and how to improve your character's characteristics so that it improves when fishing. This game has an interesting scenario and its graphics are quite unusual, they remind us of the games of yesteryear: pixels and text. In short, a game that will find its fans but that is not for everyone.

Get from the Play Store Artwalls - Wallpapers First of all, please note that this application is not yet published so it may contain some bugs. That being said, it is exactly what you can imagine: a large library of wallpapers, and free of charge too. You will find them in different styles, you can also choose if you want one adapted to an AMOLED screen or not (with black to optimize the battery life). Artwalls allows you to discover a lot of wallpapers. ANDROIDPIT © ANDROIDPIT Get it from the Play Store Cure Hunters Time for the future (and it is not the happiest). In a few decades' time, the Earth will be the victim of a virus that could destroy humanity and it is up to you to save the world. You can access a whole arsenal of weapons to advance and destroy all the infected people who are on your way (including big bosses). The game is a classic platformer: you can roll, jump, avoid traps and of course shoot at anything that moves. The 8-bit graphics will appeal to a certain type of user as well.