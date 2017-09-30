5 new apps to check out this week

The Play Store is an endless resource for apps of all kinds where many new apps are added every week. So where to start when you want to discover something new? AndroidPIT of course. Without further ado, here’s our picks of the week.

BubblOO

BublOOO is a very simple game in theory: unite at least 3 balls of the same color to make them along with the balls located underneath disappear. In reality the game is obviously not as easy as it sounds because you have be a little more strategic to make the right decisions. The game is fun and the timeless desire to beat your top score will motivate you to keep playing, but the presence of ads between games can be a little annoying.

BubblOO: Ball-busting fun. © ANDROIDPIT

App version : 2.1

App size: 14.4 MB

App requirements: Android 4.0 or higher

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Blizzard Battle.net

Battle.net (usually called "Battlenet") is the app many gamers have been waiting for. Based on Blizzard's famous video game platform, the gaming giant behind hits like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm will takes the community side of its platform to Android. In short, this app allows you to manage your contacts, communicate with them, see what they're up to, etc. Obviously this app will only interest you if you have an account with Blizzard.

Blizzard Battle.net allows you to get in touch with your contacts. © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.0.0.12

App size: 12.2 MB

App requirements: Android 5.0 or higher

Price: Free

Airplane Convey Flight Pilot – Real Plane Sim

As its name suggests, this is a flight simulation game. The game allows you to fly several types of commercial aircraft through different missions, and you'd be mistaken if you think taking-off and landing are the only challenges in this game. The flying and airport bits are not always simple either. In short, a free game that will leave you with piloting ambitions.