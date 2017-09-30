5 new apps to check out this week

The Play Store is an endless resource for apps of all kinds where many new apps are added every week. So where to start when you want to discover something new? AndroidPIT of course. Without further ado, here’s our picks of the week.
BubblOO
BublOOO is a very simple game in theory: unite at least 3 balls of the same color to make them along with the balls located underneath disappear. In reality the game is obviously not as easy as it sounds because you have be a little more strategic to make the right decisions. The game is fun and the timeless desire to beat your top score will motivate you to keep playing, but the presence of ads between games can be a little annoying.
- App version : 2.1
- App size: 14.4 MB
- App requirements: Android 4.0 or higher
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Download BubblOO from the Play Store
Blizzard Battle.net
Battle.net (usually called "Battlenet") is the app many gamers have been waiting for. Based on Blizzard's famous video game platform, the gaming giant behind hits like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm will takes the community side of its platform to Android. In short, this app allows you to manage your contacts, communicate with them, see what they're up to, etc. Obviously this app will only interest you if you have an account with Blizzard.
- App version: 1.0.0.12
- App size: 12.2 MB
- App requirements: Android 5.0 or higher
- Price: Free
Download Blizzard Battle.net from the Play Store
Airplane Convey Flight Pilot – Real Plane Sim
As its name suggests, this is a flight simulation game. The game allows you to fly several types of commercial aircraft through different missions, and you'd be mistaken if you think taking-off and landing are the only challenges in this game. The flying and airport bits are not always simple either. In short, a free game that will leave you with piloting ambitions.
- App version: 1.0
- App size: 52 MB
- App requirements: Android 4.0.3 or higher
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Download Airplane Convey Flight Pilot – Real Plane Sim from the Play Store
SplashUp!
SplashUp! is a rather peculiar game. You are a glowing ball in a world of darkness and you have to move from one point to the next. We all know the speed of light is pretty fast, and even if in this game you don't actually move at 300,000 kilometers per second, you still have to move pretty quickly. You must remember the areas you've illuminated in order to recall your path and to help you with this, the places you’ve already been to are colored, which helps you to find your way around.
- App version: 1.0.2
- App Size: 27.8 MB
- App requirements: Android 4.4 or higher
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Download SplashUp! from the Play Store
Rabbit - Watch together
Rabbit - Watch Together is a very interesting concept: basically, you share what you watch with other users in the app. Whether you're playing video games or watching a movie or series, the app lets you show it all to other users. As Rabbit says: "Anything you can do in a browser, you can do on Rabbit". To share content, you can invite up to 25 people to participate in a “conversation”. You can also just use this app to chat with your friends.
- App version: 1.0.32
- App size: 56.79 MB
- App requirements: Android 4.1 or higher
- Price: Free
Download Rabbit - Watch together from the Play Store.
Enjoy any of these? Got any suggestions of your own. Tell us which apps/games you just can't live without right now.
