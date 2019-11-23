5 new apps that are absolutely worth a visit this weekend

The time for our weekly appointment has arrived. Like every week we present you with our selection of the best applications of the week. We hope that this will help you find rare pearls, which is unfortunately not always easy as the Play Store is full of new applications of all kinds.

Not surprisingly, Android Auto for mobile allows you to use Android Auto on the screen of a phone equipped with Android 10. It targets users who have a smartphone running Android 10 but a car without Android Auto, and whose Android Auto application no longer appears on the launcher. In concrete terms, this is a temporary application made available to make us forget the delay in the new Google Assistant Driving Mode.

You can download this app on the Play Store by following this link.

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Microsoft is currently testing a new mobile version of its famous Office suite. This new application brings together all the apps in the Microsoft suite into a single app, and for the moment, this new Android app is only available to those who want to test the new app in early access.

The new Microsoft app brings together all Microsoft applications / © AndroidPIT

You can download this app by following this link and then this link.

Stickman Fight 2: the game

As its name suggests, Stickman Fight 2: the game is a sequel to the already excellent Stickman Fight. We find the atmosphere and the gameplay of the first title. This platform game always puts you in the shoes of Stickman who must kill all the enemies in his path. Basically, the sequel to the great first game but with even more fighting!