5 new apps that are absolutely worth a visit this weekend
The time for our weekly appointment has arrived. Like every week we present you with our selection of the best applications of the week. We hope that this will help you find rare pearls, which is unfortunately not always easy as the Play Store is full of new applications of all kinds.
Android Auto for mobile
Not surprisingly, Android Auto for mobile allows you to use Android Auto on the screen of a phone equipped with Android 10. It targets users who have a smartphone running Android 10 but a car without Android Auto, and whose Android Auto application no longer appears on the launcher. In concrete terms, this is a temporary application made available to make us forget the delay in the new Google Assistant Driving Mode.
Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Microsoft is currently testing a new mobile version of its famous Office suite. This new application brings together all the apps in the Microsoft suite into a single app, and for the moment, this new Android app is only available to those who want to test the new app in early access.
Stickman Fight 2: the game
As its name suggests, Stickman Fight 2: the game is a sequel to the already excellent Stickman Fight. We find the atmosphere and the gameplay of the first title. This platform game always puts you in the shoes of Stickman who must kill all the enemies in his path. Basically, the sequel to the great first game but with even more fighting!
Ego Rigo
Ego Rigo is a new independent puzzle game with cool gameplay. You must ensure that you move your bar forward and avoid all obstacles in your path. The game is super addictive and requires a lot of thought. In short, a good skill game that is difficult and fun halfway between a puzzle game, a puzzle and an arcade game.
Zombieland: Double Tapper
Are you obsessed with Zombies? Then Zombieland: Double Tapper is for you, it's a very good clicker game with mechanics that are different from what we usually see. The progression system in the levels and characters are really well thought out. Not to spoil anything, Zombieland's universe is very well respected. Zombieland: Double Tapper a very good and addictive game that doesn't encourage you to pay for it.
