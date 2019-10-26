5 new apps that are definitely worth a look this week

Here we are again. We've gathered with a new list of applications carefully prepared by our editors and our community. These are the best apps and games released this week on the Google Play Store. We hope you will enjoy them.

Ruff Awarded the Material Design Trophy by Google in 2019, Ruff is a particularly interesting new note-taking application. In addition to its minimalist and modern style, the app offers you multiple options to take notes and keep track of everything you want. It is possible to share and export your notes too. Several languages are available. The best new Android apps to download October 2019 Ruff aims to make writing fun / © AndroidPIT You can download this application from the Play Store here. The Addams Family - Mystery Mansion Everyone knows the Addams family. To accompany the release of the animated film currently in theaters, an Android game is available for free download. The Addams Family - Mystery Mansion plunges you into the world of this crazy family. You then have to build the scariest haunted house possible, paying particular attention to the decoration. The atmosphere is very good and the graphics very nice. It's a shame there are a few bugs (most of them have already been fixed since its launch) and the incentive to always put our hands to the pocket is there.

You can download this game from the Play Store here. Weird Cuts Created with the support of Google Arts and Culture, Weird Cuts is a new experience based around collages and assemblies to increase space and explore the poetics of augmented reality. It's very easy to use, you just have to cut out parts of photos and paste them into a 3D space. The result is quite original and requires your creativity. To use the application, you must have the latest version of arCore.

You can download this app from the Play Store here. Feeleat Feeleat offers the logbook of good and bad eating habits. The application wants to help you find a better balance by offering you tips and tricks to achieve it. You must then fill in your meals and objectives. Born from the common work of thousands of people, patients and doctors, Feeleat has a pleasant and easy to understand interface. An account is required to use the application. A good way to control your diet / © AndroidPIT You can download this application from the Play Store here. American Dad! Apocalypse Soon American Dad! Apocalypse Soon is a brand new chapter in the famous animated series American Dad! This RPG, written in collaboration with the writers of the series, is the first-ever comedy-based mobile game in the series. Stan discovers that his family has been kidnapped by mysterious aliens. You must then save them and repel the alien invasion by transforming the Smith house into a real base of operations. American Dad! Apocalypse Soon offers a living card game (LCG) campaign to save the world and a PvP arena to find out who is the best player.