5 great new apps to check out this week

As every week, we present you once again our list of interesting new Android apps, the result of the collaboration of our editors and our community. Let's see which apps made the cut this week!

As its name suggests, Omnia Music Player is an audio player but it should be noted that it is still in beta version, so there may be some bugs or problems. Users will appreciate its main virtues: it can read almost any format, at least the most popular ones, and it is optimized to provide quality sound. The device also has several interesting features, such as no ads and an equalizer to adjust the sound to your preferences. Other features are also available so don't hesitate to take a look at them.

Be careful, you need a smartphone compatible with Google's ARCore technology but today this list is quite wide and covers smartphones at all prices, you will find the complete list on our forum. A short setup precedes the game itself, you will then see a door allowing you to enter an augmented reality universe and touch glyphs, then the adventures continue in other worlds. You can play alone or with others. It's a good game to take your first steps into augmented reality.

App version: 1.1.4

App app size: 5.1 MB

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

Get it on the Play Store

Weird Cuts

This app is very well named, it is both fun and a little weird. You use scissors to "cut" people: a small area of the screen allows you to take a picture of what you want (a part of the face, for example) and then to make a collage in augmented reality. This can be fun (at least for the first few minutes). The developer indicates that the app is compatible with Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL specifically, but it also works on other devices such as the OnePlus 6.

What's the point? There doesn't have to be one. It's fun to play around with. / © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.1

App size: 32 MB

Compatibility: Android 6.0 or higher

Business model: free of charge

Get it on the Play Store

AnyList

While some people simply use a text editor or note app to make their shopping list, others need something more sophisticated. This is what AnyList offers, and much more. You can not only create a list and put things in it but also add notes for each of them, and place them in categories. You can also create your own recipes. Be careful, some features are not free, but the free version allows you to get just about everything you need.

Recipes and shopping lists in the same app. / © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.0

App size: 17 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or higher

Business model: free of charge

Get it on the Play Store

Rise

This app is designed to help you sleep better. First of all, it asks you for information about your night and then offers you different techniques (especially meditation) and advice (not smoking before going to bed, improving your diet, etc.) to improve your sleep. It is possible to get more guides by switching to the pro version, which provides more detailed statistics.

This app wants you to sleep better. / © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.2.1

App size: 60 MB

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

Get it on the Play Store

Of course this list is not exhaustive. Have you discovered any interesting apps this week?