The best 5 new apps to try out this week
What kind of weekend would it be without our weekly selection of the five most interesting apps on the Google Play Store? Make yourself comfortable, grab your Android device and get ready to start downloading these new apps selected with the help of our community.
Google Stadia
Stadia doesn't really need any introduction and, to be precise, was released at the end of last week but having skipped our previous selection, we decided to offer it to you this week. This is the game streaming service from Google, a platform for gaming that meets those who want to play, but also those who want to watch other players in action and for those who develop games.
What you need to fully enjoy your games with Stadia is the app and a Wi-Fi connection, after which you can take your favorite titles anywhere. Stadia allows, depending on your device, the network and the game itself, to take advantage of a resolution in 4K at 60fps.
You can download Google Stadia from the Play Store.
Playpost: listen to articles
Playpost is an app that will allow you to stay up to date with the news that interests you most simply by listening to them while you are on the go, playing sports or relaxing on the sofa at home. The app, available in 28 different languages, does nothing but read you news, articles, stories, blog posts and other content of your choice.
The app is particularly intuitive and easy to use, allowing you to create your own playlists and customize different parameters including the narrator's voice (there are more than 240 different voices to choose from) and the speed of reading. There is support for offline use, to allow you to listen to content even when there is no network! The app is free but only allows you to enjoy 30 minutes of reading per month. Two paid subscriptions are available.
You can download Playpost from the Play Store.
PewDiePie's Pixelings
PewDiePie's Pixelings is a game that, I will warn you, could be addictive! The objective of the game is very simple: to free the inhabitants of Pixeland from the invaders and restore peace to the different worlds. It sounds simple, doesn't it? Yes, but in practice, not so much!
Featuring nice animations and compelling gameplay, PewDiePie's Pixelings will win you over but you'll have to be patient because some levels take time to complete. Some players have encountered some bugs in the game but the developers are working to improve it. The game is free but with in-app purchases.
PewDiePie's Pixelings is available from the Play Store.
Vivid Music
For music lovers, a new application has arrived. Vivid Music is a platform that allows you to listen for free to different types of songs classified by genre, artist, or album. It's an easy-to-use music player that lets you discover new songs and artists and share them with your friends. In addition to music, the app also offers free YouTube videos.
The interface is pleasant and modern but with this app, you'll have to deal with advertising. Please note that the app also allows you to download content, but make sure you can do so in your country according to the regulations in force.
Vivid Music is available from the Play Store.
Cannon Shot!
Cannon Shot! is a pleasant puzzle game, one of those games that allow you to kill the time in the free moments of the day. The aim of the game is to move objects to change the direction of the balls fired from the cannons. The game features modern graphics, different scenarios and the possibility to unlock new cannons. Cannon Shot's weak spot is the advertising at the end of every game.
You can download this game free of charge from the Play Store.
Have you found any other interesting apps this week? Share your picks in the comments section below.
1 Comment
Worst picks yet, come on pewdiepie a top app? Give me a break!!!!