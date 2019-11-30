The best 5 new apps to try out this week

What kind of weekend would it be without our weekly selection of the five most interesting apps on the Google Play Store? Make yourself comfortable, grab your Android device and get ready to start downloading these new apps selected with the help of our community.

Google Stadia

Stadia doesn't really need any introduction and, to be precise, was released at the end of last week but having skipped our previous selection, we decided to offer it to you this week. This is the game streaming service from Google, a platform for gaming that meets those who want to play, but also those who want to watch other players in action and for those who develop games.

What you need to fully enjoy your games with Stadia is the app and a Wi-Fi connection, after which you can take your favorite titles anywhere. Stadia allows, depending on your device, the network and the game itself, to take advantage of a resolution in 4K at 60fps.

An app for gamers / © Google

You can download Google Stadia from the Play Store.

Playpost: listen to articles

Playpost is an app that will allow you to stay up to date with the news that interests you most simply by listening to them while you are on the go, playing sports or relaxing on the sofa at home. The app, available in 28 different languages, does nothing but read you news, articles, stories, blog posts and other content of your choice.

The app is particularly intuitive and easy to use, allowing you to create your own playlists and customize different parameters including the narrator's voice (there are more than 240 different voices to choose from) and the speed of reading. There is support for offline use, to allow you to listen to content even when there is no network! The app is free but only allows you to enjoy 30 minutes of reading per month. Two paid subscriptions are available.

PlayPost reads your favorite content / © AndroidPIT

You can download Playpost from the Play Store.

PewDiePie's Pixelings

PewDiePie's Pixelings is a game that, I will warn you, could be addictive! The objective of the game is very simple: to free the inhabitants of Pixeland from the invaders and restore peace to the different worlds. It sounds simple, doesn't it? Yes, but in practice, not so much!

Featuring nice animations and compelling gameplay, PewDiePie's Pixelings will win you over but you'll have to be patient because some levels take time to complete. Some players have encountered some bugs in the game but the developers are working to improve it. The game is free but with in-app purchases.