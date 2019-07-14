5 new apps you don't want to miss

Looking for cool new apps to try? Look no further! Here are our picks for the best 5 apps of the week from the Play Store.

Dr. Mario World: an unmissable classic Announced in February, Dr. Mario World has finally landed in the Play Store! It's free to play (with optional in-app purchases), and it offers hundreds of levels characterized by different environments in which you'll have to fight to eliminate viruses. How? Aligning the pill capsules of the same color, both horizontally and vertically, a bit like in Bubble Bobble! Dr. Mario World is not a race against time but rather a strategy game: the number of antivirus capsules is limited. And if you like the toughest challenges, try Duel mode!

Version: 1.0.2

Size: 93MB

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or later

Price: free with app purchases Download Dr. Mario World from the Play Store and get ready to play for hours! Groovepad: for music lovers Groovepad is an app designed and built for those who have music in their blood and want to test themselves by creating their own music tracks. With this app, you can select your favorite music genres (hip-hop, EDM, house, drum & bass, electronics, etc.), use the effects of the pad to create real songs. Groovepad is easy to use and allows you to share your songs in one tap, even through WhatsApp. An app for beginners who want to get in the game! Groovepad is free for 7 days, after which it costs $5.99 per week. The subscription can be cancelled at any time from the Play Store. Also available in a pro version, without advertising (the ads are quite boring) and with unlimited sounds. Best music streaming apps for Android

Version: 1.0.0

Size: 49MB

Compatibility: Android 4.2 or later

Price: free for seven days but with app purchases Let your friends dance to your music by downloading Groovepad from the Play Store. Bad Roads GO: fasten your seatbelts! How's your driving? Before answering this question, download Bad Roads GO to your Android device and test yourself against hills, bridges and obstacles of all kinds. The goal of the game is to reach the finish line without losing the boxes on the street or you'll have to start over! The gameplay is very simple: just a tap to start the car and adjust the speed. Each level is set in a different scenario and accompanied by a different background music that will mark the rhythm of your race. The game offers a two-player mode that, curiously enough, divides the display of your smartphone in two, allowing you to play simultaneously with a friend using a single device.

Version: 1.0.1

Size: 18MB

Compatibility: Android 4.1 or later

Price: free with app purchases Download Bad Roads GO from the Play Store and don't forget to fasten your seatbelts! Calcolapizza: pizza night? Calcolapizza is an app that will make your life in the kitchen easier! If you love pizza and, above all, homemade pizza, this app will allow you to calculate the right ingredient measurements in seconds. Just enter the required parameters in the app (room temperature, amount of cheese on hand, salt, oil, etc..) to get the perfect recipe for your pizza. Pizza requires few ingredients, but the problem is to put them together in the right quantities! Calcolapizza also allows you to save the recipes you make for future use. Version: 1.0.1

Size: 26MB

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or later

Price: free Download Calcolapizza from the Play Store. Super GPS Compass Map: 3 apps in 1 This app brings together GPS, compass and Google Maps services to guide you on your outdoor adventures. The digital compass, through the built-in magnetic sensor and leaning on GPS and Maps, offers precise coordinates as well as locations for restaurants, hotels, bars, ATMs, and hospitals in the vicinity. Again, this is an easy to use app with modern graphics. Features include weather forecasts, maps of 220 countries and traffic conditions. How to improve the GPS signal accuracy of your Android