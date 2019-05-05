5 new apps worth a cheeky peek this week

The Play Store is full of apps that just need to be known. As it is not necessarily easy to find rare pearls, we regularly offer you those that stand out a little bit from the crowd. Here are five apps that our writers and our community have found for you.

As the name suggests, you must destroy viruses. This is a game where you pilot a kind of special ship and have to shoot at viruses of various sizes and sometimes you have to shoot them for a long time before they disappear. The gameplay is particularly simple and will remind a little bit of the games of the 80s and 90s such as Xenon. You also earn virtual money that you can then use to improve your ship.

Skit

This app is a real manager of the apps installed on your phone. You will find a list of all apps, whether they are user or system apps, and can see at a glance the package names, the compatible minimum Android versions, the updates of the packages, the new Android version, where it is registered, the permissions it uses (as well as a small judgment such as Dangerous), the list of activities and services in this app and the certificates. You can extract the APK file from any app, or even share it directly from the Skit app.

An app to manage apps. / © ANDROIDPIT

1x1 Multiplication tables

This game is for children who are learning mathematics: it allows you to learn multiplication tables. It boasts that it does not only offer games but also a system where calculations and their results are directly presented so that a child can memorize them, unlike many other apps of this kind that only allow the child to test his or her knowledge. This is also possible with this app but in the test, the tables of 7, 8 and 9 require the paid version.

In my day, it was with a paper and a pen. / © ANDROIDPIT

Reality Clash: AR Combat Game

The title leaves little room for suspense: it is an augmented reality shooting game. More precisely, it is an FPS that allows you to play against other players in real life. In other words, in reality, you move around with your smartphone while people make fun of you, and on your screen you see a game scene. The video below is probably more clear. If you like games like this, you will probably appreciate it very much.