5 new apps worth a try this week

Once again, we are back to introduce you to our new selection of apps and games for Android. Our editors and our community have created this list to help you discover your new favorite app.

Rumble Stars This new arrival on the Play Store is a pretty crazy but terribly funny multiplayer soccer game because your players, called Rumblers, are quite strange (my favorite is Lazy Panda). You can build your team and then lead them in the field. The tutorial is very well done and the game will amuse children and adults alike.

Get it on the Play Store. Mindz - Mindmapping This app was presented to us by its developer on our German forum. Use this tool to create mindmaps. This may seem rather abstract, but it is actually a good way of organizing your thoughts and ideas. Many options are available (including PDF sharing). However, please note that this app is currently only available in beta. A paid version (Pro) is also available. A modern interface. / © ANDROIDPIT You can download the Pro and free version here. Monsters with Attitude Developed by the creators of Royal Revolt 2, Monsters With Attitude is a new free-to-play online multiplayer game where you have to control monsters to fight in PVP fights. You must make your monster grow in order to gain power. 8 players maximum can fight in the arena. The controls are very easy and the graphics are nice.

Get it on the Play Store. Laughable This popular podcast app has been on iOS for some time but only recently made its way to our beloved 'droid. As the name suggests, it's focused on comedy content and comedians, but it has since developed far beyond that, incorporating journalist, political and cultural commentators, tech entrepreneurs and more. The key feature here is that subscribing to a personality on Laughable gives you a feed of their appearances as both a host/creator and guest too. This helps make sure you don't miss anything from your favorites! Despite its name, Laughable isn't just about comedy. / © AndroidPIT Get it on the Play Store Noirmony There are games where all you have to do is run to avoid obstacles, and others like Noirmony where you "only" have to jump from leaf to leaf avoiding thorns. This may seem simple at first glance, but it may not be in practice, but you can use some things to improve your situation (such as the butterfly). The white/black/grey atmosphere is interesting, as is the ability to play offline.