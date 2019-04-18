Google and Amazon finally reach agreement on streaming

After eternal quarrels the time has finally come: Amazon and Google have reached an agreement and are now integrating each other's most important streaming apps into their own products.

Amazon and Google have been teasing each other for years. First Amazon stopped selling the Chromecast on its own platform and then Google withdrew the YouTube app for the Fire TV (Stick). But after an eternity that seems to be over, the time has finally come: both companies seem to have agreed on at least two points.

As both announce together, the official YouTube app will return to Fire TV. So you can watch videos from the biggest video platform in the world on your TV without having to go through your browser. But there is also good news for owners of a Chromecast. Because it's finally possible to stream Amazon Prime Video to the big screen via them. All this is expected to happen next month.

Prime users have been waiting for Chromecast support for a long time / © Google

Another innovation is taking a little longer to come. The apps YouTube TV and YouTube Kids will only be available for Amazon TVs in the coming months. The prime video app for Android TV will also be a long time coming, according to the two companies.

Which streaming device does your Chromecast or Fire TV use? Or do you run everything on your Smart TV?