Volkswagen's electric ID.3 is set to make history
Volkswagen presented the ID.3 at today's press conference. The electric car is the manufacturer's first based on the MEB platform and is set to open a new chapter in its commitment to e-mobility.
Let's get straight to the price, because the VW ID.3 will probably cost only 30.000 euros. In return, customers are offered a range of 330 kilometers (WLTP) thanks to a 48 kWh battery. A variant with a range of 550 kilometers is also planned, but no price has yet been announced for it.
VW wants to encourage customers to buy a special pre-booking edition, which will be called "VW ID.3 1st" and is limited to 30,000 vehicles. It has a range of 420 kilometers, costs less than 40,000 euros and is available in four colors and three versions.
The equipment of the "normal" VW ID.3 1st includes comfort features such as voice control and navigation system. The ID.3 1st Plus also features the IQ Light and Bi-Colour design, while the ID.3 1st Max also comes with a large panorama glass roof and an Augmented Reality Head Up Display. As a bonus on top, buyers of the pre-order model can charge up to 2,000 kWh free of charge for one year at all public charging points connected to the Volkswagen charging app WeCharge as well as in the Europe-wide fast charging network Ionity.
It remains mysterious when it comes to the interior and above all its design. The car manufacturer has not yet demonstrated this.
The start of production at the VW plant in Zwickau, Germany, is scheduled for the end of the year and the first ID.3 will be delivered in the middle of next year, according to VW. Until then, pre-orderers, who have to advance 1,000 euros when registering, have time to cancel their order. VW offers pre-booking in 29 European countries.
In Germany, the binding order for the special edition will take effect in April 2020, the ordering phase will begin in September after the IAA 2019, but VW plans to deliver an average of more than 100,000 ID.3 per year to customers. According to Sales Director Jürgen Stackmann, the electric car is "the third major chapter of strategic importance in the history of VW after the Beetle and Golf".
So that you don't miss the start of the pre-order, you can already register at Volkswagen and get more information about the electric car of the group.
Source: Volkswagen
