Watch out lawyers, AI can do your job faster and better
It is only recently that artificial intelligence has teamed up with police to support them in their work and it could soon take on the job of lawyers in some areas. As an experiment shows, the AI is faster and more accurate in legal analysis.
As the development of artificial intelligence progresses, we see more and more jobs in danger. One of them could be lawyers, at least the legal analysis aspect of their jobs. As a new experiment by development team at LawGeex shows, Artificial Intelligence does a better and faster job of carrying out legal analysis of contracts.
For the test, the experts pit an AI with a machine learning algorithm against 20 lawyers. The task: to review five non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with 153 sections and 3,213 clauses for potential risks such as loopholes. LawGeex then checked the duration of the analysis and the accuracy with which problems were identified.
They found that the human participants needed on average 92 minutes for the analysis, while the artificial intelligence carried out the test of the NDAs in only 26 seconds. In addition, the accuracy of the lawyers was on average "only" 85 percent, while the AI reached 95 percent. Thus it found risks just as accurately as the best human lawyer in the group, who took much longer to find them. By the way, the lawyers drank twelve cups of coffee while the AI managed without caffeine.
The lawyers from the experiment are experienced professionals who work for names like Goldman Sachs and large law firms. The accuracy of both AI and humans was determined a group of independent law professors from renowned US universities. According to LawGeex, the probability of the AI simply being lucky is less than 0.7 percent.
Will the job cuts by artificial intelligence soon affect lawyers as well? Not so fast! A lawyer's job also involves looking after clients, conducting conversations and much more than just analyzing texts. But maybe in the future AIs will be able to take over this rather dull area and the lawyers will take care of other important things.
What do you think? Is AI a real threat to the established professions? Or just natural development of technology?
Source: LawGeex
1 Comment
Working fairly intensively at times with law and lawyers from the early 1990s, I watched as PC use and electronic research databases grew in use, first via CDs, then internet. At the end of the 80s most lawyers dictated documents into recorders with piles of hardcopy resources on their desks, which their assistants then laboriously retyped for laborious, continually jammed and blurred, faxing out. By the end of the 90s most lawyers had PCs on their desks and internet connection to email PDFs to the other team. AI will be a great add-on to this evolution, especially for document checking - many contracts, legal settlements, and decisions fall on their faces at the 5 yard line with poor drafting.
AI will NOT substitute for a good lawyer for many reasons, the main ones being that decision-makers and opposing lawyers are still humans with unique personalities, that a good lawyer can navigate, and that nearly all legal issues are settled by negotiation as between live human parties. Unless / until everybody agrees to atorn their legal claims to a robot (don't hold your breath) the role of AI will be limited.