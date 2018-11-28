You can now use Amazon Alexa..... with a wriggling and singing fish
There are times when we hope that technology will make it possible to eradicate cancer, improve our transport systems, or our relationship with nature... In short, improve our lives in many ways. And then there are times when you find yourself speechless watching a connected Assistant arrive in a singing fish.
You may not be familiar with the concept of the Big Mouth Billy Bass - at least I've never heard of it before - so here's what it's all about: it's a kind of artificial fish (apparently made of rubber) that fidgets and sings. This amuses children - for a while, at least. You can get an idea by watching the video below.
Thanks to developer Brian Kane - who started working on this idea in 2016 - this fish now has the privilege of receiving Alexa: he wriggles, he sings and he answers your questions. In the end, it's still more fun to watch this fish than the devices marketed by Amazon itself, so at first glance, you might think it's an interesting alternative to official devices. No wonder you need an Echo device to get it to work!
You can preorder an Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass for $40 https://t.co/D96kMAoUPa pic.twitter.com/KyHiYPoaos- The Verge (@verge) November 28, 2018
Technically, the work done deserves respect, it probably wasn't easy. I am not being ironic: wanting to tinker with something - even if it is not necessarily useful and does not add value - deserves to be encouraged because it can be a great way to learn. On the other hand, marketing your fish work with Alexa is a completely different thing, especially for a price of 40 dollars. Those interested will find the link below.
The device is probably aimed at those who are nostalgic for this fish, and it's hard to imagine that the project is really serious, but if it is, it reminds us once again that technology can be used for anything and everything, but at least this fish will have made us laugh and it's already a lot.
Would you buy this fish?
