Alexa Guard coming soon: turn your Echo into a security device

Amazon announced a new feature last year called Alexa Guard for its Echo products that will turn the smart speakers into a security device when you leave your home. After a few months of an invite-only preview, the feature is now rolling out in the US.

Amazon is expanding the functionality of its Echo products with a new feature designed to provide extra security at home. When you're out of the house, Alexa can now listen for signs of danger, like breaking glass or a smoke alarm, thanks to its Guard function. Once a concerning noise has been detected, your Echo will send an audio Smart Alert, or a video feed if it has a camera. If you see or hear something bad happening at home from the alert, you will have to contact the authorities yourself because Alexa cannot do this automatically. Guard is meant to add security, but not to replace a security system.

Echo devices now have a new way of helping you make sure everything is okay at home. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

You can set up Guard after the update arrives by opening the Alexa app on your phone, going to settings, tapping Guard, and following through with the setup. Then each time you leave the house, you can activate the Guard via the voice command "Alexa, I'm leaving". Once Alexa hears that, the Echo products in your household switch to a monitoring mode, and if you have a Ring security system, it can be armed at the same time with the command. Additionally, with connected smart lights, Alexa can turn your lights on and off to make it seem as if you are home to prevent burglary.

While the roll out is only happening in the US now, we will inform you as soon as we hear if and when it is coming to further markets.