All iPhones will have an OLED display by 2020

While this year's iPhones have not even been introduced, the well-known business analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already dedicating himself to next year's models. Apparently, there will be two 5G models and all iPhones will have an OLED display.

There are still rumors about what the new iPhones will look like at the end of this year. But Ming-Chi Kuo, who is usually a reliable source when it comes to Apple, has already made his forecast for iPhones 2020.

According to this information, there will be three smartphone sizes. Namely, the high-end models with a 5.4-inch display and a 6.7-inch display, as well as a cheaper device with a 6.1-inch display. The latter corresponds to the current iPhone XR, whose successor this year will also use an LCD panel. The current iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a 5.8-inch display - Apple might try to appeal to a different group of buyers with a larger model.

This is what this year's iPhones supposedly look like. / © OnLeaks / CashKaro

But that should be over by 2020, says Kuo. The iPhone XR3 is also supposed to use an OLED panel. As far as the smartphone's mobile capabilities are concerned, this iPhone will retain LTE. The other two models, on the other hand, will receive 5G, with the corresponding modem coming from Qualcomm.

In 2021, on the other hand, all iPhones with 5G support are supposed to come along. However, it could still be a Qualcomm modem. Kuo assumes that Apple will not be able to use its own 5G modem until 2022 or 2023.

But first of all, new iPhones will come onto the market in 2019. It seems certain that these will have a triple camera. Other rumors, such as a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display, seems anything but guaranteed.