Is there a real alternative to Android?
Ubuntu, Sailfish and Plasma Phone all want to be alternatives for Android. We took a closer look at each of these projects and evaluated where they stand compared to Android. It turns out they all lack that certain something.
What became of Ubuntu Touch?
For years, we've heard little about Ubuntu Phone. But Canonical, the company behind the Linux distribution, has a strong hardware partner, BQ in Spain. Tablets and smartphones with Ubuntu Touch are sold, and also shown at trade fairs like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Ubuntu also has a wide fanbase. Users have made the OS work for the OnePlus One, Nexus 5 and Fairphone 2. There are quite a few other ports of Ubuntu for Android smartphones, too. Unfortunately, many of them are already orphaned, so they no longer receive updates and patches.
Apps come from the Ubuntu Store, in theory. Important ones, like Telegram and Twitter, are offered. But, some are available only through a web browser. This method should make it easier to create desktop applications fit for Ubuntu Touch. However, little has been done on that front so far.
Sailfish
We had just tried Sailfish in May and my colleague, Luis, was quite enthusiastic. Sailfish solves the app problem by opening APK files from Android. Unfortunately, this felt clunky and didn't work well in our review.
Jolla, the company behind Sailfish, also offers its own hardware. The software is maintained and developed by an active, open-source community. The Jolla Harbour serves app developers as a starting point to bring their Android apps or their dedicated Sailfish apps "safely into the port", deliver them to the customer and continue to monitor them. This makes Jolla as professional as Google with the Play Store.
Without a real supply of ports for many devices, the threshold for newcomers – or for the merely curious – will be too high to try Sailfish. Instead, the system is limited to a few devices and its own smartphone. The latter is, after all, successful in its home country of Finland.
Plasma Mobile
Plasma Mobile makes a really interesting first impression. For a brief moment, we tried it on our Nexus 5X. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the first test run because of massive display and stability problems.
Plasma is borrowed from the KDE desktop environment of the same name and is supposed to run on the Nexus 5 and 5X, but the trial provided no joy on the newer Nexus. The installation didn't exactly work successfully, although the installation via a Linux PC was made easier thanks to Git. Display errors alternated with bootloops.
Plasma writes the same virtues on their flag as many previous Android alternatives: open to third-party apps, free, privacy friendly and transparent. The community is active and helps with acute problems when it can.
Conclusion
The developers aren't exactly having a blast. But they are not discouraged, either. The only success story is Jolla with its Sailfish OS, which has not only fans in Finland, but also resources, and has made apparent further advances. But, none of the above approaches are true alternatives to Android. Above all, the number of supported devices and apps makes the original Android peerless.
A desertion would take place only if one of the above-mentioned systems offers something Android does not have from the point-of-view of each user. With the Edge, Ubuntu Phone wanted to offer a system with which the smartphone becomes a PC replacement, by connecting it to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. But, unfortunately, that amounted to nothing more than an epic fail. As long as approaches like this are lacking in execution and compatibility, there is no incentive to replace an already quite open system like Android with another.
Have you tried any of these Android alternatives? What do you think of them?
1 Comment
I think another linux kernel open OS will come along. But it's going to need either android driver compatibility or Qualcomm will need to opensource their drivers.
Open source chips are another possiblity that could trigger this. But that's probably still a decade out before they become readily available. And they'll lag the performance of their commercial brethren. Or AI chip development becomes real and cheap for the open source community. That could collapse the commercial chip fabs into just making open source designs.