Is there a real alternative to Android?

Ubuntu, Sailfish and Plasma Phone all want to be alternatives for Android. We took a closer look at each of these projects and evaluated where they stand compared to Android. It turns out they all lack that certain something.

What became of Ubuntu Touch? For years, we've heard little about Ubuntu Phone. But Canonical, the company behind the Linux distribution, has a strong hardware partner, BQ in Spain. Tablets and smartphones with Ubuntu Touch are sold, and also shown at trade fairs like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Ubuntu also has a wide fanbase. Users have made the OS work for the OnePlus One, Nexus 5 and Fairphone 2. There are quite a few other ports of Ubuntu for Android smartphones, too. Unfortunately, many of them are already orphaned, so they no longer receive updates and patches. Lowest price: Google Nexus 5 Best price $ 89 . 99 Check Offer Compare prices

Apps come from the Ubuntu Store, in theory. Important ones, like Telegram and Twitter, are offered. But, some are available only through a web browser. This method should make it easier to create desktop applications fit for Ubuntu Touch. However, little has been done on that front so far. Ubuntu Touch homepage Sailfish We had just tried Sailfish in May and my colleague, Luis, was quite enthusiastic. Sailfish solves the app problem by opening APK files from Android. Unfortunately, this felt clunky and didn't work well in our review. Jolla, the company behind Sailfish, also offers its own hardware. The software is maintained and developed by an active, open-source community. The Jolla Harbour serves app developers as a starting point to bring their Android apps or their dedicated Sailfish apps "safely into the port", deliver them to the customer and continue to monitor them. This makes Jolla as professional as Google with the Play Store. On the Nexus 5, Sailfish OS runs smoothly. / © AndroidPIT Without a real supply of ports for many devices, the threshold for newcomers – or for the merely curious – will be too high to try Sailfish. Instead, the system is limited to a few devices and its own smartphone. The latter is, after all, successful in its home country of Finland. About Sailfish Plasma Mobile Plasma Mobile makes a really interesting first impression. For a brief moment, we tried it on our Nexus 5X. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the first test run because of massive display and stability problems.