How to set up your Amazon Echo Dot

So you are now the proud owner of Amazon's small smart speaker, the Echo Dot. So you can't wait to get it all set up to get the most out of its digital assistant, Alexa . In this article, we will explain how to start it and set up, but also how to reset the Echo Dot or connect a Bluetooth speaker to it.

How to set up and configure Amazon Echo Dot

Your Dot should come with a standard microUSB cable for the unit and a power adapter to plug into the wall.

First, plug the microUSB cable into your Dot. Then connect the standard USB end into the adapter, then plug it into the wall. Place your Dot in your preferred location - the center of a room is ideal so it can hear you from every corner. Your Echo will start up and display a blue light. Wait a few minutes for the Dot to run through its initialization process. When you see an orange ring of light, Alexa will confirm that you’re ready to get online. Now it's time to configure it.

Amazon likes to make life simple for its users. It's no surprise given the ease of ordering on its site. Two ways are possible, via the website or via the Amazon Alexa mobile app.

The Amazon Echo Dot is easy to set up. / © AndroidPIT

How to configure the Echo Dot via the app

Download the Amazon Alexa app from Google Play or iOS App Store

Log in to your account (or create an account) and follow the instructions.

Sign in or create an account to get started. / © AndroidPIT

Choose the one you are interested in (in this case the Echo Dot) from the list of devices and choose the language you want (as of the time of writing, Alexa is available in English or German).

Alexa will likely expand the available languages in the future. / © AndroidPIT

Wait for the orange light around your Echo Dot then choose "continue" to validate. If you don't see the orange light, just press and hold the Action button (the one with the dot) for 5 seconds.

Watch for the orange light! / © AndroidPIT

After a minute, you are connected to your Echo Dot. Then select your Wi-Fi network and enter the password.

Connect Echo Dot to Wi-Fi. © AndroidPIT

After a short wait, your Echo Dot is ready and you can talk to Alexa. You also have the possibility of connecting it to another Bluetooth speaker.

Introduce yourself to Alexa. / © AndroidPIT

How to configure the Echo Dot via the site

The configuration via the website is similar to the application:

Go to https://alexa.amazon.com and log in to your account .

. Click Settings then Set up a new device

then Choose your device from the list and then choose the language

from the list and then Connect to the Wi-Fi and then connect your Echo to the power supply

and then to the power supply When your Echo Dot says Ready for Setup , connect directly to the Wi-Fi network it has created.

, connect directly to the Wi-Fi network it has created. Find your network in the drop-down list and choose it

in the drop-down list and You can now use your Echo Dot

How to reset your Amazon Echo Dot

You want to sell your Echo Dot or maybe just reset it to make it more efficient. Here's how you do it:

First, press and hold the Mute and Volume down buttons at the same time until the light ring turns orange (approximately 20 seconds).

until (approximately 20 seconds). The light ring then turns blue.

Wait until the light ring goes out and turns on again. The light ring turns orange again and your device then goes into configuration mode.

Press the mute and low volume buttons to reset. / © ANDROIDPIT

How do I connect a Bluetooth speaker to my Amazon Echo?

Unlike the Home Mini, the Echo Dot can connect to other existing speakers via the mini jack on the Echo Dot or via Bluetooth. This is a significant advantage because it allows you to enjoy better sound quality with multi-room sound. Before you start, be aware that it is also possible to connect your speaker via the mini-jack on the back. Here is how to proceed:

Go to the Amazon Alexa application settings. Select your device and go to Bluetooth

Connecting to a Bluetooth speaker is also easy. / © AndroidPIT

Select Pair a new device. The Echo Dot must then switch to pairing mode. A few seconds later, the connection is made and you can use the speaker. To log out, simply disconnect it from the application or say "Alexa disconnect".

You can connect a speaker to your Echo Dot for better sound. / © AndroidPIT

Amazon Echo Alexa: What is the next step?

As with the Google Home Mini, you can use other connected devices like the Philips Hue with Amazon Echo. You can check our list of devices compatible with Amazon Alexa to find out what exactly you can use. The list gets longer every day, so don't hesitate to bookmark the article.

And of course, you'll want to start using Alexa's abilities as well. The Echo Dot should come with a starter card of basic skills to try out, and you can check out our list of the best Amazon Alexa skills for even more.

Have you had any problems configuring your Amazon Echo Dot? Tell us everything in the comments.