Amazon Go supermarkets will soon get cash registers after all

With Amazon Go, the e-commerce giant wants to build a system for the supermarket of the future. But now Amazon has had to row back a bit and wants to introduce a cash register in its cashless supermarkets.

Amazon plans to open up to 3,000 new cashless supermarkets by 2021. Customers go in there, grab the desired products and pay automatically when they leave, without having to stand at the checkout for a long time. But unfortunately they didn't think about people who don't have a bank account and can't pay automatically via their Amazon account.

In recent months, Amazon has received more criticism for this and now, and according to CNBC, also wants to accept cash for payment in the future. But this probably also means that the supermarkets without long queues at the checkout will get some after all. The question of how to separate cash users from those without in the future in the Amazon GO stores remains open.