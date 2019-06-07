Amazon Prime Day 2019: new tech deals and big discounts

The annual Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and that means great discounts on fantastic tech products and multimedia, alongside everything in Amazon's vast, vast inventory. In this article, we'll tell you what to look out for and help you find the best tech deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 marks the 24th anniversary since Amazon's website went live selling books. To celebrate, Amazon offers a ton of deals only for Prime members.

The official sale period is July 16-17, 2019, but many deals start earlier. We're expecting deals go to live from July 15, 2019.

Over this time there'll just be too many deals to keep track of them all, but we've taken the time to present the best of the best tech-focused discounts for you.

Big deals will be coming this summer on Amazon Prime! / © AndroidPIT

What is Amazon Prime?

In order to get the Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Being a member has its benefits well beyond being able to join in the Amazon Prime Day sales festivities.

With an Amazon Prime membership, you'll get free next day shipping on any purchase through Amazon Prime, and most common items on the site plus free same-day delivery on select items. You also get access to over one million songs with tons of playlists and stations. You can stream popular movies and TV shows for free, including original content from Amazon. And, for you avid readers out there, you can enjoy over 800,000 free e-books.

An Amazon Prime membership is only $119 per year or $12.99 per month. But you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of the program now risk-free and get access to this year's Amazon Prime Day event. Head over and give it a try, signing up is quick and easy.

Can I do Amazon Prime Day shopping without an Amazon Prime membership?

Sort of. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, then your best option is to grab a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial. If you've done this previously and your trial's expired, another option is to find a family member who's an Amazon Prime subscriber and ask to join their Amazon Household account.

A cheap, but not free, method of joining the Amazon Prime Day extravaganza is by being a student, in which case you're entitled to get an Amazon Prime membership for 50% off the usual price. For a limited time, students also get a 6-month free trial.

What are Amazon Prime lightning deals?

Amazon's lightning deals are offers which usually last for only several hours and can arrive from every product category. You'll have to act fast to cash in on them, but Amazon's dedicated shopping app can be set up with push notifications so you never miss a bargain. You can find out how to set these up here.

What are Amazon Prime Day spotlight deals?

Amazon's spotlight deals are where you'll find the biggest saving on top brands. These offers run until they are out of stock, and they are best deals you'll find on Prime Day.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Throughout the actual sale we will update this page with all of the best tech deals, so you won't have to search through the mountain of products to find the hidden gems.

Best Amazon Echo deals

Smartphone deals (unlocked devices)

Best Kindle deals

TV deals

Fire Tablet deals

Smart home security device deals

DJI Drone deals

EasyAcc high-tech accessories

More fantastic deals

The Amazon Prime Day landing page will be updated many times during sale, but the link can already be found here with more details.

Are you on a shopping spree this Amazon Prime Day? Let us know what bargains you've picked up in the comments below.