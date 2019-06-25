Let the good deals roll: Amazon Prime Day will start on July 15

As every year, many users are looking forward to Amazon Prime Day. The reason? The e-commerce giant is offering exceptional sales for a limited time only. It's a way to do some good business on thousands of high-tech products. Now we finally know the date of this event!

For this 2019 edition, Amazon has even prepared a little surprise for us. Indeed, it will not be one but two days of sales. Amazon Prime Day will begin on July 15 from 00.01 am (in your local time) and will continue until Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 pm.

During this promotional period, the e-commerce site generally allows its members to enjoy more than 500,000 items through numerous flash sales and thousands of flash offers. "Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day," said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

We finally know the date of the Amazon Prime Day 2019 edition. / © Amazon

For those who haven't heard of it yet, Prime Day is a sales day reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. For this, the price of the Amazon Prime subscription is £79.00/$119 per year. A 30-day free trial offer is available.

Prime members in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Belgium, Austria, Australia and - this year - the United Arab Emirates will be able to enjoy these two days of sales.

As every year, we will not fail to inform you about the best plans and deals of the moment. Are you going to enjoy this event?