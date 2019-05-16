Amazon releases new Fire 7 generation with hands-free Alexa

Amazon's 7 inch Fire tablet range is getting a refresh for 2019, and the new editions have just been announced by the e-commerce giant. The 2019 Amazon Fire 7 boasts a faster processor, expanded internal storage and Alexa hands-free operation for the same price as before: $49.99

The new Fire 7 comes in 16 or 32GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD) for more videos, music, games and books on the go and the ability to use hands-free Alexa. Users can ask Alexa to play songs, videos and Audible books, or to read recipes or retrieve messages or make video calls with Alexa contacts. Alexa will respond even when the device is in standby mode. It has a 720p HD 2MP front camera, and a 2MP shooter on the rear. Amazon claims up to 7 hours battery life of in active use.

Amazon's tablets run a fork of Android in a more closed system, but if you're a regular Amazon customer, or even better, a Prime member, then Amazon's features like integration with Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading Twitch Prime.

There will be plenty of color options to customize the look of the Fire 7. / © Amazon

The new Fire 7 in Black can be pre-ordered immediately. The deliveries should start on June 6. Covers, which also serve as stands to prop the tablet up in landscape or portrait are available in green, purple, dark blue and orange and carbon black.

Fire 7 Kids Edition: a true tablet for tykes

Alongside the main tablet, Amazon is also presents the Fire 7 Kids Edition with 16 GB of internal storage, a one-year membership in Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a child-resistant protective cover and a two-year warranty. Basically a true tablet with a rugged cover and various options for parental controls, the kids edition lets parents offer children the full educational potential of technology while still being able to limit the content the child sees on the web, or the time they spend staring the screen.

One of the biggest changes of the 2019 edition is the integration of a stand to help with hands-free use - previously it had to just be lifted up or propped up against something.

The Kids Edition comes with a new stand built into the cover. / © Amazon

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited offers access to thousands child-friendly books, Audible audio books, educational apps, games and videos - all selected manually to be age-appropriate, so yes, safer than letting kids ride the wild wave of YouTube algorithms.

The new Fire 7 Kids Edition with a protective sleeve in blue, pink or purple can be pre ordered starting today and costs $99.99. Deliveries, like the adult version, are also from June 6.