Fake nudes: AI app is being used to strip women in any photo

Take off the clothes of women's photos with a simple touch. This is the horrible idea behind DeepNude, a software that uses artificial intelligence neural networks to make women appear naked in the blink of an eye. The result is so realistic it's scary. And it's not just the result that's scary... This is a genuine and unacceptable invasion of privacy.

Any woman can be a victim of DeepNude's "X-rays," as they themselves describe their AI app. It is enough to have a photo of her - the less clothes, the better and more effective, of course - and upload it. From there, the software creates a new image, generated by algorithms, of the woman deprived of all attire and in which the breasts and vagina of the protagonist in question can be clearly appreciated. And all in less than a minute.

Ugh. Now there's "DeepNude," a new, free AI-photo app that can make anyone look naked. Creates "a believable nude in 30 seconds with the click of a single button." Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. From the great, depressing @samleecole: https://t.co/4rEis3QD8R — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) June 26 2019

And yes, we say women because, as our Motherboard colleagues point out in their article, when they tried to use the image of a man DeepNude immediately traded his pants for a vulva. Just like that. Women are the only target of DeepNude... Until now! On the web we can already read that they are working on male nudes. Equally outrageous.

A real aberration! / © DeepNude

DeepNude has been launched on June 23rd as a web page -which, of course, I'm not going to share here- but it's through a Windows and Linux application where the user can upload the images of whoever they want. Porn vengeance is now easier than ever... Or without those terms, anyone can steal an Internet photo of your co-worker, neighbor, acquaintance... and have it at home naked for your use and enjoyment.

"This is absolutely terrifying," Katelyn Bowden, founder and executive director of Badass, an anti-porn vengeance activism organization, told Motherboard. "Now anyone can be a victim of porn vengeance, without having taken a nude picture. This technology should not be available to the public.

Even if you don't see real breasts or vaginas, the users on the other side think they are seeing you naked. Something inadmissible. As much as I put "fake" in the image of the nude. We are undoubtedly facing a new form of the famous and dangerous deepfakes.

Until a few days ago, anyone who wanted to could see anyone naked for 50 dollars, but probably due to the high demand (gesture of maximum disgust) now you have to pay 99.99 dollars. By disbursing this amount you can access the premium option with which you can even better modify the image. However, you can also see nudes for free in the non-payment version, with which the images are covered in some parts by a watermark.

How far are we going to go? Will there ever be a time when this kind of page is banned?