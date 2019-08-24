With the version 10 re-brand, Android is finally growing up

Google has changed the branding for its Android software, with a new logo and a name that differs from the previous nomenclature. In my opinion, this is a good decision!

I would have found Quesadilla the best, even if it doesn't pass for a dessert, of course. Quince, maybe? I think it's delicious too, uh, good. But now it's a fact: Android Q will simply be called Android 10 . And in addition, it comes with a newly designed logo.

About ten years later Google is about to release Android Q in its final version. And so, of course, there were long discussions about what name Android Q might get. Which dessert starts with the letter Q? Half a year ago, our Italian colleagues gave quite a lot of thought to this and compiled a long list of possible names .

Android has a long tradition of giving the main versions of its software the names of candy or desserts to accompany the number. Android 1.5 came out under the code name Cupcake and started this tradition. Even though rumor has it that Android 1.1 was already called Petit Four.

I think that's the right move. All these names were of course funny, maybe even cute. They surely helped us and other Android writers take all sorts of differently designed pictures to go with our content. But Android's long gone from the stage where it's all about sweets. It's a full-grown operating system, an adult platform. A system that certainly doesn't need sugary names anymore, which only distract from the actual version and the important new features. For other operating systems, whether mobile or not, a version number is sufficient.

Android is now global...

Okay, apart from teasing, there is actually a serious reason for this that Google explains via its blog. And I find it really smart and meaningful. According to Google, the names were not always correctly understood internationally. For example, because L and R sound the same in different languages. "Lollipop" wasn't that easy to understand, or say, for some people.

And then there are simply users who are not so deeply involved that they even know the nomenclature. So they didn't always know which version they had, or if Pie is the current version. Or was it Oreo? In addition, according to Google, it was difficult to find universally understood names. That makes sense. Desserts don't have the same names everywhere - often, there is no consensus within a single country on the subject of doughnuts and pancakes.

However, a globally used operating system should have a name that is easy to understand worldwide. That's what Google writes, and I share that opinion. Perhaps some users will mourn the sweet theme with a crying eye. However, this will have to be overcome if the naming will be clearer and easier to understand for all smartphone users worldwide in the future.

Opinion by Julius Stiebert Finally, the nicknames for Android are over! What do you think? 50 50 3 participants

... and more accessible

Let's talk about the new logo is adopted by Google. You can see it in the video above. Of course, the little robot still exists, but much more important is the fact that there has also been some thought here. According to Google, the change from green to black and other colors for a higher contrast should help visually impaired people to recognize the logo better. That, too, is to be welcomed. After all, the Android community has always been strong, and it should be as inclusive as possible.

What do you think of Google's decision? Let us know in the comments!