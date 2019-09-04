Downloading Android 10 on your Google Pixel? Be careful!

Android 10 has only recently become official , and like any new version, it always brings with it its share of tething problems. However, this time, it seems that Google Pixel owners are even having problems installing the update !

Google had not necessarily anticipated this. More and more Google Pixel owners are reporting minor inconveniences when installing Android 10. Regardless of the model (Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel XL, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL). Unfortunately, there is no solution at the moment, except to be patient and wait. After a while, the affected Pixels finally restart and can then be used normally again.

All pixel models can be affected by this concern / © AndroidPIT

If you're not in a hurry to test Android 10, you can always wait a little while for Google to fix the problem. If you can't wait any longer, just know that this little problem can happen, so you'll have to deal with it. Don't panic if this happens and don't try to get back to Android Pie (or use any other workaround). Stay calm and the problem will solve itself.

