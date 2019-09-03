Android 10 is out: ready to enjoy the sugar free version of Android?

The final version of Android 10 is official and may already be installed on some devices. Google has finally released the latest software version that this time renounces a sweet-themed name.

Android 10 is official

After several beta versions Android 10, in its final version, is here at last. Last year's Android 9 Pie was officialized in early August, and this time Google has given itself an extra month to finalize the new Android version. And if so far we have enjoyed betting on the new dessert name chosen by Google, from now on we will only talk about Android 10.

What's Android 10 all about?

Android gets more mature and like every year introduces new features designed to optimize the user experience, in line with the direction that the technology is following.

Support for 5G phones and foldable displays

At last, support for 5G phones and smartphones with folding screens has landed. Although the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X are not yet on the market, Google is preparing for things to go in that direction as smartphones with such displays may soon spread.

Night mode

The dark theme is now available natively in the settings of the new operating system. You can then switch from a white background interface to a black background one with the advantage of optimizing battery consumption on devices equipped with OLED and AMOLED panels.

New gestures

Android 9.0 Pie had already introduced a gesture-based interface, but now things go a step further. Android 10 now introduces new gesture commands and frees itself of the back button, leaving room for a more intuitive swipe.

Live caption

Using lip recognition, this feature offers real-time subtitles that are automatically created. Live caption can be used not only on YouTube but also on other video platforms.

Sharing shortcuts

These are faster shortcuts that allow you to instantly share links from any application. With Sharing shortcuts, Google has decided to optimize the sharing of specific content.

Smart Reply

On Android 10. Google has improved smart responses for use in notifications to respond quickly to messages.

Android 10 is already available for download

Android 10 is being distributed via OTA on:

The devices of the other brands that participated in the beta program, 21 in total, will receive the update by the end of autumn. For all the others, we just have to wait for the statements of the individual brands regarding the release roadmap and some of them, such as HMD Global, for example, have already thought about it: