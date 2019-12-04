Android 11: what can we expect from Google's new big update?
Android 10 is still a distant dream for many users but it is inevitable that the developers at Google are already working on Android 11. The new software will be officially released in 2020, probably at the end of the summer, but we can already get an idea about the roadmap and some of the upcoming features.
When will Android 11 be released?
Yes, it is still early to talk about the release date of Android 11 considering that Android 10 has been official for three months and available on a limited number of devices. While Google, brand manufacturers, and operators are working on the release of the update to Android 10, we can already begin to speculate about Android 11.
It will take some time until spring 2020, when we'll finally get to grips with the first beta version of Android 11 and it will probably only during the Google I/O in May when some of the features of the new operating system will be shown. Google will release several more and more complete beta versions until the final firmware is officialized between August and September.
In addition to the Google Pixel smartphones (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL) a list of selected devices will also be part of the beta testing program (probably from beta three onwards) to help improve the final version.
New, leaked Android 11 features
Android 11 will integrate new features not present to Android 10. As always, you will have to wait for the final version of the software to actually experience the new features integrated into Android 11. In recent months there will surely be rumors that will allow us to get an idea in advance of Google's new Android update.
Scoped Storage
This feature should have been part of Android 10 but Google decided to take a little more time before making it available on Android and put it on stand-by. Scoped Storage aims to optimize the speed of memory reading and privacy. What does that mean? Creating a second folder dedicated to the files created by the app in use where the app can read and overwrite any file without the user having to grant permission. It is important to know that this space is not accessible to external apps but only to the app concerned. This is a feature that focuses on privacy and security but will also make the process of reading files faster.
Airplane and Bluetooth modes
According to the XDA developers' team, in the source code of the operating system one of the new features of Android 11 could be Bluetooth related, which will not be automatically deactivated in airplane mode. This is not big news but those who are used to traveling by plane and use Bluetooth to listen to music will appreciate it.
Extended screenshots
Android 11 could natively allow you to capture extended screenshots without having to rely on third-party applications. The indiscretion, in this case, comes directly from a tweet by Dave Burke, one of the engineers of the Google team. This feature is actually available on some devices but Android 11 could make it native.
We've added scrollable screenshots to the hopper for Android R and hopefully can land it in that release. Make it so @dsandler :)— Dave Burke (@davey_burke) May 17, 2019
What we would like to see in Android 11
Alternative to Android Beam
Android Beam allowed you to transfer files from one device to another using NFC. It has never been a particularly popular feature among users and considering the solutions implemented by the brands themselves, I don't think many will miss it but it wouldn't be bad if Google decided to offer a more efficient alternative on Android 11.
What features do you expect to find on Android 11 and what would you like Google to implement? Share your ideas in the comments section below this article.
1 Comment
Require easy bootloader unlock and root access without rom. Let me actually own my phone. Sure the average user shouldn't do that. But bring back enthusiast support rather than more lockdown without other choices.
Get Qualcomm and other vendors to open source the drivers so we can maintain the phones full function without planned obsolescence and scary bit blobs doing unknown things at China's or Others bidding.
Openness is secure and safe.