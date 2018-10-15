We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Which car manufacturers and models support Android Auto?

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Are you about to buy a new car? Why not check compatibility with your smartphone first? If you have an Android device you should look at the list of Google partnered manufacturers for Android Auto for a perfect integration!

If you thought that the choice between models equipped with Android Auto was limited, you'll have to think again. There are 45 manufacturers (to date) that produce cars compatible with Google’s infotainment system. If you are interested in displaying Google Maps, smartphone notifications and your address book on the screen of your car, as well as using commands for Google Assistant, you just need to check if the model you are looking at is part of this list.

Manufacturers list :

Abarth Acura Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Audi
Bogward Buick Cadillac Chevrolet Chrysler
Citroën Dodge DS Fiat Ford
Genesis GMC Holden Honda Hyundai
Jeep Karma Kia Lamborghini Lincoln
Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Maserati Mercedes-Benz Mitsubishi
Nissan Opel Peugeot RAM Renault
Seat Skoda Smart Ssang Yong Subaru
Suzuki Tata Motors Vauxhall Volkswagen Volvo
Not only Google Maps, but also Waze, is compatible with Android Auto. / © The Verge

Abarth:

595 (2017) 695 (2017)

Acura:

Acura MDX (2018) Acura NSX (2017) Acura TLX (2018)

Alfa Romeo:

Giulia (2018) Giulietta (2017) MiTo (2017)
Stelvio (2018) - -

Aston Martin:

Rapide (2018) Vanquish (2018) Vantage (2018)

Audi:

Audi A3 (2017) Audi A4 (2017) Audi A5 (2017)
Audi A6 (2017) Audi A7 (2017) Audi A8 (2018)
Audi Q2 (2017) Audi Q5 (2018) Audi Q7 (2016)
Audi R8 (2017) Audi TT (2017) Audi A1 Sportback (2019)
Audi Q3 (2019) Audi Q8 (2018) -

Bogward:

BX7 (2918) BX5 (2019)

Buick:

Encore (2017) Envision (2017) LaCrosse (2016)
Regal (2016) - -

Cadillac:

ATS (2016) ATS Coupe (2016) ATS Sedan (2016)
ATS V-Coupe (2016) ATS V-Sedan (2016) ATS-V (2016)
CT6 (2016) CT6 Plug-in (2017) CT6 Sedan (2016)
CTS (2016) CTS Sedan (2016) CTS V-Sedan (2016)
CTS-V (2016) ELR (2016) Escalade (2016)
Escalade ESV (2016) XT5 (2017) XTS (2016)

Chevrolet:

Aveo (2017) Bolt EV (2017) Camaro (2016)
Camaro Convertible (2016) Colorado (2016) Colorado/S10 (2017)
Corvette (2016) Corvette Convertible (2016) Cruze (2016)
Cruze Hatchback (2017) Equinox (2018) Impala (2016)
Malibu (2016) Onix (2017) Prisma (2017)
Silverado (2016) Silverado HD (2016) Sonic (2017)
Spark (2016) Suburban (2016) Tahoe (2016)
Trailblazer (2017) Traverse (2018) Trax (2017)
Volt (2016) - -

Chrysler:

300 (2017) Pacifica (2018)

Citroën:

Berlingo (2018) C-Elysée (2017) C3 (2017)
C3 Aircross (2017) C4 (2017) C4 Cactus (2018)
C4 Picasso (2017) Grand C4 Picasso (2017) C4 SpaceTourer (2018)
Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018) Jumpy (2017) SpaceTourer (2017)
C5 Aircross (2019) - -

Dodge:

Challenger (2017) Charger (2017) Durango (2018)

DS:

DS4 (2017) DS4 CROSSBACK (2017) DS5 (2017)
DS7 CROSSBACK (2018) - -

Fiat:

500 (2017) 500L (2017) 500X (2017)
Argo (2017) Tipo (2017) -

Ford:

C-MAX (2017) Edge (2017) Escape (2017)
Everest (2017) Expedition (2017) Explorer (2017)
F-150 (2017) Flex (2017) Focus (2017)
Fusion (2017) Galaxy (2017) Kuga (2017)
Mondeo (2017) Mustang (2017) Ranger (2017)
S-MAX (2017) Super Duty (2017) Taurus (2017)
Tourneo Connect (2017) Transit (2017) Transit Connect (2017)
Vignale (2017) - -

Genesis:

G80 (2017)

GMC

Acadia (2017) Canyon (2016) Sierra (2016)
Yukon (2016) Yukon Denali (2016) Yukon XL (2016)

Holden

Astra (2017) Barina (2017) Captiva (2016)
Colorado (2017) Commodore (2018) Equinox (2018)
Spark (2016) Trailblazer (2017) Trax (2017)

Honda

Accord (2016) Civic (2016) Clarity Fuel Cell (2017)
CR-V (2017) Fit (2018) Freed (2017)
Odyssey (2018) Pilot (2017) Ridgeline (2017)

Hyundai

Avante (2017) Azera (2015) Creta (2016)
Elantra (2017) Elantra GT (2016) Genesis (2015)
Grand i10 (2016) Grandeur (2015) i10 (2016)
i20 (2016) i30 (2016) i40 (2016)
Ioniq Electric (2016) Ioniq Hybrid (2016) Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid (2016)
Kona (2017) Maxcruz (2017) Santa Fe (2017)
Santa Fe Sport (2017) Sonata (2015) Sonata Hybrid (2016)
Sonata Plug-in Hybrid (2016) Tucson (2016) Veloster (2017)

Jeep

Compass (2017) Grand Cherokee (2018) Wrangler (2018)

Karma

Revero (2018)

Kia

Cadenza (2017) Carens (2017) Carnival (2015)
cee'd (2017) Forte (2017) Forte Koup (2017)
Forte5 (2017) K3 (2017) K5 (2015)
K7 (2017) K9 (2019) K900 (2019)
Morning (2018) Niro (2017) Optima (2015)
Optima Hybrid (2015) Optima Plug-in Hybrid (2017) Picanto (2018)
Pride (2018) Rio (2018) Rondo (2017)
Sedona (2015) Sorento (2016) Soul (2014)
Soul EV (2015) Sportage (2017) Stinger (2018)
Stonic (2018) - -

Lamborghini

Aventador (2018) Centenario (2016) Huracán (2019)
Urus (2019) - -

Lincoln

Continental (2017) MKC (2017) MKX (2017)
MKZ (2017) MKZ Hybrid (2017) Navigator (2017)

Mahindra

XUV500 (2015)

Maruti Suzuki

Baleno (2015) Ciaz (20145) Dzire (2017)
Ertiga (2016) Ignis (2017) S-Cross (2015)
Vitara Brezza (2016) - -

Maserati

Ghibli (2017) Levante (2017) Quattroporte (2017)

Mercedes-Benz

A-Class (2017) B-Class (2017) C-Class Cabriolet (2018)
C-Class Coupe (2018) C-Class Sedan (2018) C-Class Wagon (2018)
CLA Coupe (2017) CLA Shooting Brake (2017) CLS Coupe (2017)
CLS Shooting Brake (2017) E-Class Cabriolet (2017) E-Class Coupe (2017)
E-Class Sedan (2017) E-Class Wagon (2017) G-Class (2018)
GLA (2017) GLC Coupe (2018) GLC SUV (2018)
GLE (2017) GLE Coupe (2017) GLS (2017)
Mercedes-Maybach (2018) S-Class Cabriolet (2018) S-Class Coupé (2018)
S-Class Sedan (2018) SL (2017) SLC (2017)

Mitsubishi

ASX (2017) Delica D:2 (2017) Delica D:2 Custom (2017)
Mirage (2017) Mirage G4 (2017) Outlander (2017)
Outlander PHEV (2017) Pajero (2016) Pajero Sport (2016)

Nissan

Altima 2018- Kicks 2018- Leaf 2018-
Maxima 2018- Murano 2018- Rogue 2018-

Opel

Adam (2016) Ampera-e (2017) Astra (2016)
Combo (2018) Corsa (2016) Crossland X (2017)
Grandland X (2018) Insignia (2016) Karl (2016)
Mokka (2016) Zafira (2016) -

Peugeot

208 (2017) 2008 (2017) 301 (2017)
308 (2017) 308 SW (2017) 3008 (2017)
508 (2017) 508 SW (2017) 5008 (2017)
Expert (2017) Partner (2018) Rifter (2018)
Traveller (2017) - -

RAM

1500 (2018) 2500 (2018) 3500 (2018)
Chassis Cab (2018) - -

Renault

Captur (2017) Clio (2017) Clio Estate (2017)
Espace (2017) Grand Scénic (2017) Kadjar (2017)
Kangoo (2017) Koleos (2017) Master (2017)
Mégane (2017) Mégane Estate (2017) Scénic (2017)
Talisman (2017) Talisman Estate (2017) Trafic (2017)
Twingo (2017) ZOE (2017) -

Seat

Alhambra (2016) Arona (2017) Ateca (2016)
Ibiza (2016) León (2016) Toledo (2016)

Skoda

Fabia (2016) Fabia Combi (2016) Karoq (2018)
Kodiaq (2017) Octavia (2016) Octavia Combi (2016)
Rapid (2016) Rapid Spaceback (2016) Superb (2016)
Superb Combi (2016) Yeti (2016) -

Smart

fortwo (2017) fortwo cabrio (2017) forfour (2017)

Ssang Yong

Rexton (2017) Musso Sports (2018)

Subaru

Impreza (2017) BRZ (2018) Legacy Outback (2018)

Suzuki

Hustler (2016) Ignis (2016) Lapin (2016)
Solio (2016) Solio Bandit (2016) Spacia (2016)
Spacia Custom (2016) Spacia Custom Z (2016) Swift (2016)
WagonR (2016) WagonR Stingray (2016) -

Tata Motors

Nexon (2017)

Vauxhall

Adam (2016) Astra (2016) Combo (2018)
Corsa (2016) Crossland X (2017) Grandland X (2018)
Insignia (2016) Mokka (2016) Viva (2016)
Zafira (2016) - -

Volkswagen

Arteon (2017) Atlas (2018) Beetle (2016)
Beetle Cabriolet (2016) CC (2016) CrossFox (2017)
Fox (2017) Gol (2017) Golf (2016)
Golf Cabriolet (2016) Golf Sportsvan (2016) Golf Variant (2016)
Jetta (2016) NMS-Passat (2016) Passat (2016)
Passat Variant (2016) Polo (2016) Sagitar (2016)
Saveiro (2017) Scirocco (2016) Sharan (2016)
Suran (2016) T-Roc (2018) Teramont (2018)
Tiguan (2016) Touareg (2018) Touran (2016)
Voyage (2017) Amarok (2016) Caddy (2016)
California (2016) Caravelle (2016) Crafter (2017)
Multivan (2016) Transporter (2016) -

Volvo

XC90 (2017)  S90 (2017) V90 (2017)
V90 Cross Country (2017) XC60 (2018) S60 (2019)
V60 (2019) XC40 (2018) -

Do you already have a car equipped with Android Auto or are you going to buy one soon?

