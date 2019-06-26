Android Auto update adds new interface: download it here!

After being announced last month, the great Android Auto renewal is now available. Discover the main new features of version 4.4, including a new dark mode.

Android Auto is the technology developed by Google so that you can synchronize your Android smartphone with your car, and thus take full advantage of the screen in your vehicle (safely), using things like GPS navigation and interacting with Google Assistant.

Now Android Auto celebrates its fifth anniversary with a long-awaited change of UI, highly demanded by its users. The update basically focuses on the new redesign. These are the main features: